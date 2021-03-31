News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees 53,480 New Covid-19 Cases, Night Curfew in Gujarat Cities Including Ahmedabad Extended for 15 Days

India Sees 53,480 New Cases, Congress’ Milind Deora Demands ‘Decentralisation’ of Mumbai’s Vaccine Rollout

India reported 53,480 new Covid-19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Congress leader Milind Deora has demanded 'decentralisation' of Mumbai's vaccine rollout, and has said that a lockdown in Maharashtra is not the answer. This comes days after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked the administration to prepare for a 'shutdown-like' measure. Shiv Sena's ally NCP too had rejected the idea of such curbs.

Night Curfew in Gujarat Cities Including Ahmedabad Extended for 15 Days; Check Details

The Gujarat government on Tuesday issued a notification extending the night curfew in force in four cities by another 15 days till April 15. The night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will now remain effective between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15, an official release said. These four major cities alone accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the infections on Tuesday.

A Springboard For Tamil Nadu Challenge: Why Puducherry is Key to BJP’s Southern Strategy

A stint in power in Puducherry, coupled with new development schemes, could help BJP gain some support in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and pave the way for its Mission 2026. It's little more than a dot on the Indian map and has a lone representative in Parliament. Yet, the April 6 election in the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry presents a riveting political canvas of fast-changing contours.

Polarisation, Development Buzzwords as Nandigram Campaign Ends With Jabs And Taunts

Election campaigning for the high-profile Nandigram seat came to an end on Tuesday evening, but not before Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Suvendu Adhikari pulled out all the stops to embarrass his mentor-turned-opponent, chief minister Mamata Banerjee. On Tuesday, slogan-shouting happened twice during the day when Banerjee crossed crowds of BJP supporters.

‘No Harm to Indian Crew of Suez Ship, Probe Only to Find Facts’: Shipping Authority on Fear of Legal Action

All 25 Indian crew members on board the 2 lakh-tonne cargo vessel- Ever Given are in 'good health' and 'won't be replaced for now', said authorities. Members of the containership were stranded after it wedged diagonally in the Suez Canal in Egypt since March 23. The ship will now sail to Rotterdam (Europe's largest seaport) if it is found fit on full inspection at Egypt's great bitter lake, an official added.

NCB Arrests Actor Ajaz Khan After 8 Hours of Interrogation in Connection with Drug Case

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. The actor was detained by the NCB on Tuesday, an official said, after his name cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata.