News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees 72,330 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hrs, Govt Rolls Back Small Savings Rate Cut Within Hours

India Sees 72,330 New Cases in 24 Hrs; Maharashtra Health Min Urges People Above 45 to Get Jabbed as Vaccination Opens for Them

India reported 72,330 new Covid-19 cases, 40,382 discharges, and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope appealed to all above 45 to get jab as vaccination for the age group opens from today. READ MORE

‘Issued by Oversight’: Govt Rolls Back Small Savings Rate Cut Within Hours, Interest to be Same as Last FY

The government on Thursday morning rolled back the cut on interest rates on small savings schemes. The Centre had a day ago announced to cut the rates on schemes, including NSC and PPF, by up to 1.1 per cent for the first quarter of 2021-22 in line with falling fixed deposit rates of banks. READ MORE

In Battle of Personalities, BJP Banks on Adhikaris, TMC on Mamata For Phase 2 Upper Hand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on the influential Adhikari family to yield electoral gains in the second phase of the West Bengal elections, especially in East Medinipur district, where nine seats, including Nandigram, are voting on Thursday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the state to campaign in Howrah and South 24-Parganas districts, even as polling will continue in 30 assembly seats in Phase 2. READ MORE

After MP, UP, Gujarat Govt Likely to Table Bill Against ‘Love Jihad’ Today

As the Gujarat assembly budget nears the end, the incumbent government is likely to introduce a Bill seeking to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage on Wednesday. The Bill will have provision for 3-10 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh if the accused is found guilty. READ MORE

Elon Musk Wants People to Move to Starbase, But the Residents Don’t Want SpaceX There

Elon Musk may or may not be shifting base, but he certainly wants more staff at his new base, ‘Starbase.’ People living in the calm location of Boca Chica, a remote beach community in the southernmost part of Texas, had a life filled with tranquillity. Then Elon Musk came up with his SpaceX company there. READ MORE

Bappi Lahiri Hospitalised in Mumbai After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, the singer’s spokesperson confirmed to the news agency ANI. On behalf of Bappi Lahiri, the spokesperson shared, “He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.” READ MORE