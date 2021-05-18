News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees Highest Single-day Covid Deaths, Daily Cases Lowest in A Month; Medical System in UP's Small Cities, Villages is 'Ram Bharose', Says Allahabad HC and Other Stories

India Sees Highest Single-day Covid Deaths, Daily Cases Lowest in A Month | 10 Points

India recorded the highest single-day Covid fatalities as the death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 new deaths. The single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed. READ MORE

In another instance of BJP leaders raising questions on the UP government’s handling of the Covid situation, party MLA from Sitapur (Sadar) Rakesh Rathore said he might face sedition charges if he spoke too much. READ MORE

Joefred Varghese Gregory and Ralfred George Gregory working as engineers in Hyderabad were struck by the infection on April 24. Having fought a lengthy battle against the disease, the twins breathed their last week and died at the interval of a few hours. READ MORE

Cyclone Tauktae made landfall around 8 PM on Monday. The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty so far, officials said. READ MORE

The entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is at God’s mercy (“Ram bharose”), the Allahabad High Court said on Monday while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state. READ MORE

India Wide Parent Association has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of offline exams for class 12 students. The parent association asked PM to intervene and form a uniform assessment formula which can be followed across the states and education boards. READ MORE

