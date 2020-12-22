News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees Lowest Covid Nos. in 6 Months, 1st Win for Gupkar Alliance in J&K DDC Polls and Other Top Stories

India Records 19,556 New Cases, Lowest in Nearly 6 Months; UK Covid Strain Not Out of Control, Says WHO Amid High Alert

The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain with a higher transmission rate is not yet out of control and can be contained using existing measures, the World Health Organization said on Monday. "We have had a much higher (contamination rate) at different points in this pandemic and we've got it under control," WHO's emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a press conference. "So this situation is not in that sense out of control. But it cannot be left to its own devices." British Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier claimed the new variant was "out of control", with British officials saying it was 70 percent more transmissible than the main strain.

First Win for Gupkar Alliance in J&K DDC Polls; Early Trends Show BJP Leading in Jammu

Counting of votes began today to decide the fate of 2,178 candidates in the fray for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. The process will bring to an end the eight-phase polling process which was spread over 25 days. There are 280 DDC seats -- 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory. The polling was held over eight phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19 as 51 per cent of the 57 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the elections, which were largely peaceful.

Farmer Union Leaders to Meet, Discuss Plan of Action Amid Protests Against Centre's Agri Laws

Farmer leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss a plan of action as thousands gathered at protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to press for the repeal of the new agri laws brace the cold wave sweeping through the national capital. Efforts are underway by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price as the protest at the border points have been going on for almost four weeks now.

With Loss of Trusted Aides Motilal Vora and Ahmed Patel, Road Ahead for Gandhis Only Tougher, Lonelier

As Sonia Gandhi briskly walked into the Congress headquarters, there was inevitable Motilal Vora at over 85 years, walking equally fast, keeping pace with her. When her son Rahul Gandhi took over as the Congress president, Vora would walk as briskly and managed to keep pace with him. This has the USP of Motilal Vora or daddu as he was affectionately called within the party.

‘Baba ka Dhaba’ Owner Starts a New Restaurant in Delhi, Offers Indian and Chinese on Menu

Social media's favourite baba, Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba's Kanti Prasad on Monday opened up a new restaurant in the same locality of Malviya Nagar. The elderly couple, Prasad and his wife Badami Devi's recent story of rise from the throes of poverty to becoming a viral sensation to the unwanted controversy with the food vlogger Gaurav vasan to now finally opening up a restaurant, has all happened in front of the social media. Now, Prasad (80) and his wife have entered a fresh chapter in their lives by inaugurating their brand-new restaurant in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

'Fire Him for Cruelty': Twitter Seeks Punishment for Noida Man Caught on Cam Beating His Puppy

In November this year, an IT professional from Noida landed in trouble after videos of him abusing his Labrador puppy went viral on social media. Now, netizens, seeking justice for the pup, want his employers to fire him. A few weeks ago, a viral video showed Rishabh Mehra, from Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 of Noida, thrashing his 10-month-old pup with a belt and then banging it against the floor of his house. A volunteer from People for Animals (PFA) filmed the incident when she heard the cries of puppy yelling in pain.