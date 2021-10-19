News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees Lowest Rise in Daily Covid Cases in 231 Days and Other Top Stories

India Sees Lowest Rise in Daily Cases in 231 Days With 13,058 New Infections

India logged 13,058 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 231 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,40,94,373, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,52,454 with 164 fresh fatalities, while the active cases declined to 1,83,118, the lowest in 227 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. READ MORE

Maharashtra Farmers Forced to Postpone Marriages of Daughters After Crop Losses Due to Excess Rains

Crop losses due to excess rainfall during the monsoon season this year have forced some farmers in the Vihamandva area here in Maharashtra to postpone the marriages of their daughters. READ MORE

Sensex Rallies Nearly 400 Pts to Soar Past 62,000-mark; Nifty Opens at Fresh Record

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 400 points to soar past the 62,000-mark in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets. Extending its record-setting run, the 30-share index touched an all-time high of 62,159.78 in opening deals. It was trading 357.88 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 62,123.47. READ MORE

India Finds No New Covid-19 Variant of Concern in Last Half Year, Says NTAGI Chairman

Member of the national task force and chairman of Covid working group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora, on Monday said that no new coronavirus variant of concern emerged in the last six months. READ MORE

Gauri Khan’s Strict Instructions to Mannat Staff: No Sweets in Kitchen Until Aryan’s Release

The mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released.READ MORE

Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates: 16 Dead in 2 Days, Says CM Dhami; 100 Tourists Rescued from Resort on Ramnagar-Ranikhet Route

Rain has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand where 16 people have been killed so far, while the entire the entire area of Ramgarh’s Talla has been submerged in rain water. People have reached their rooftop and are seeking help. Some reports said that the Badrinath highway had been blocked in Chamoli district on Monday due to falling debris following heavy rainfall. READ MORE

Big Blow for Nirav Modi as New York’s Bankruptcy Court Rejects Plea Seeking Dismissal of Fraud Charges

A bankruptcy court in New York has dismissed a petition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his associates, seeking dismissal of fraud allegations against them. READ MORE

