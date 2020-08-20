News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees Record Covid-19 Case Jump, Russian Opposition Leader Poisoned and Other Top Stories

With Nearly 70,000 Coronavirus Cases, India Sees Highest Single-Day Jump

India's coronavirus tally has risen to 28,36,926 with 69,652 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry. The fresh cases marked the biggest one-day jump in the country so far. The number of deaths climbed to 53,866 with 977 people dying of the disease in a span of 24 hours. India has reported the highest number of deaths for second straight day. READ MORE

‘Failure’: Making History as VP Pick, Kamala Harris Tears Into Donald Trump

Kamala Harris made history Wednesday when she accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, while joining Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to condemn President Donald Trump's profound "failure" as a leader. Harris, the first black woman on a major party's White House ticket, accused Trump of turning "our tragedies into political weapons." There was also something else in her speech which stood out - especially to her Indian-American voters. Harris used the Tamil word, 'chithis.' READ MORE

Vladimir Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Hospitalised With Poisoning, Says Spokeswoman

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is unconscious and in intensive care in hospital after apparently being poisoned, his spokeswoman said Thursday. "We think that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed in his tea. That was the only thing he drank in the morning," Kira Yarmysh said. The 44-year-old, known for his anti-corruption campaigns against top officials and outspoken criticism of President Vladimir Putin, has suffered physical attacks in the past. READ MORE

Manmohan Singh Offered to Step Down to Make Way for Rahul Gandhi as PM, Says Congress Leader

Describing the 'graciousness' of the Gandhi family and their 'no greed for power', a Congress leader has claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had offered Rahul Gandhi his place as he wanted to step down due to health issues. His remarks came in the backdrop of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi expressing willingness to work under non-Gandhi Congress chief. READ MORE

#RepeatAfterMe Trends as Twitter Users Troll Deepika Padukone for Her Posts on Mental Health

Actress Deepika Padukone is being trolled on social media for her posts on mental health. Twitter users seem to be upset with the actress because she had been vocal about depression and mental health on social media soon after Sushant Singh died on June 14. On Thursday morning, hashtags 'Repeat After Me' and 'Deepika' were top trends on Twitter. READ MORE