News18 Afternoon Digest: India Takes Up Export Hurdles of Vaccine Raw Material With US, BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead at Delhi Residence & Other Top Stories

India Takes Up Export Hurdles of Vaccine Raw Material With US as Poonawalla Red-Flags Covishield Production

India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has raised the issue of export hurdles for critical vaccine raw material with the Biden administration. Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla said this is a bilateral issue between the Indian and US side and has been taken up. However, a source said that so far, there has been no assurance from the US side of any easing out, adding that it is work in progress. READ MORE

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead at Delhi Residence, Suicide Angle Being Probed

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The 62-year-old minister from Mandi allegedly died by suicide, according to reports. Delhi Police received a call from a staffer after he was found hanging with the door bolted from the inside of his house. READ MORE

Deputy CM Post for Navjot Singh Sidhu? Cong Mulls Placating Sulking Leader Ahead of Assembly Polls

Congress is mulling appointing cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab- a move that the party thinks can settle things in the state unit ahead of 2022 assembly polls. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Sidhu over lunch on Wednesday. READ MORE

India Registers Nearly 29,000 Cases in Sharpest Rise in 6 Months; PM Modi to Meet CMs on Covid-19 Situation Today

India’s daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 today, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since December 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million. Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044. India has the world’s highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil. READ MORE

KL Rahul Should Use Failures to Switch Back to 2018 Mode

Two ducks in a row. Three ducks in the last four innings. Only 1 run in the last four matches. KL Rahul is clearing facing the heat for his last few performances in what’s now perhaps his most prolific format: T20. As is often the case in India, calls for his axing from the XI have already begun, especially now that India seemingly have another explosive opening option in Ishan Kishan. READ MORE

Aamir Khan Breaks Silence on Quitting Social Media, Tells Press ‘Don’t Create Theories’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Monday announced that he decided to quit social media, adding that updates about his future projects would be available on his production house’s official account. Khan, who turned 56 recently, also thanked his well-wishers for their love and warmth on his birthday. Now, the actor has opened up about his decision to leave Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. READ MORE