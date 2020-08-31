News18 Afternoon Digest: India Thwarts China’s ‘Provocative Movements’ in Ladakh, Pranab Mukherjee’s Health Declines and Other Top Stories

India Thwarts China’s ‘Provocative Movements’ in Eastern Ladakh to Change Status Quo in Pangong Lake

Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" but Indian soldiers preempted this activity and thwarted them, the government said today, in a major flare-up of the border row. The incidents took place overnight between August 29 and 30, according to a defence ministry statement. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops "violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said the statement. READ MORE

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's Health Declines, in 'Septic Shock', Says Hospital

The health of India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee deteriorated on Sunday night and he is currently in "septic shock", hospital authorities said on Monday. “There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday,” the Army Hospital, where the former President and Congress stalwart is admitted in Delhi Cantonment, said. Mukherjee is in "septic shock" due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. READ MORE

India Now No.3 in Covid-19 Death Toll; Sees Record 78,512 Cases in a Single Day

India’s Covid-19 death toll surged to the third highest in the world, overtaking Mexico on Monday, even as the pandemic numbers continue to swell in the country with the daily count of fresh cases at a record 78,512. With 971 fatalities, India’s death toll rose to 64,469, crossing Mexico’s 64,158. India is now behind only US and Brazil, both in case tally and the death count for Covid-19. READ MORE

GDP to Contract by 18.3% as Indian Economy Likely to See Record Quarterly Slump Due to Covid-19

India's economy likely suffered its largest quarterly slump on record, data is expected to show on Monday, as coronavirus-related lockdowns add to already-declining consumer demand and investment. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted that gross domestic product in world's fifth-largest economy will contract by 18.3% in the June quarter, compared to 3.1% growth in the previous quarter, the worst performance in at least eight years. READ MORE

Wrong to Overtake Judiciary to Convict Someone Who Isn't Proven Guilty, Says Taapsee Pannu on Rhea

Taapsee Pannu and South actor Lakshmi Manchu have spoken out against the alleged media trial of actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetment to suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Lakshmi shared a long note on Twitter in which she said that she was "pained" by the treatment meted out to Rhea and her entire family because of "these so-called media trials." Echoing her stand, Pannu said it is wrong to “overtake the judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty”. READ MORE

Adani Group Acquires 74 Percent Stake in Mumbai Airport, Becomes India's Largest Private Operator

Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group has acquired the majority stake at the Mumbai International Airport. Adani now has 74 percent stake in the Chattarpati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, 50.5 percent of which has been bought from its previous operator GVK Group and 23.5 percent from other minority partners including Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Bidvest Group. With this buyout, Adani is now the country's biggest private airport operator. READ MORE