News18 Afternoon Digest: India to Skip Canada-led Covid Meeting Amid Trudeau's Stand on Farmers Issue, Vaccine Does Not Equal Zero Covid, Warns WHO and Other Top Stories

India to Skip Canada-led Covid Meeting Amid Trudeau's Stand on Farmers Issue, Modi Meets Top Ministers

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will not be a part of the Canada-led meeting on Covid-19 , scheduled to be held on December 7. The decision has come in the wake of Canada's stand on the farmers' issue. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had said that he supports the agitating farmers, following which a demarche was issued by India, asking Ottawa to not interfere in Delhi's 'internal matter'.

Finally Entering Poll Fray, Can Rajinikanth Deliver a Blockbuster in Politics Too?

Now or never" — With this declaration resonating his "punch" dialogues in films, Tamil film Industry's super star Rajinikanth has at last confirmed his decision to enter politics. He has kept his fans and the people of the state guessing too long, for more than 25 years, through his dialogues and films about his entering the fray.

India's Caseload Reaches 96 lakh Mark, WHO Says Half a Billion Doses to be Available in First Quarter of 2021

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 96.08 lakh with 36,652 new cases in a day, while 90,58,822 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 per cent. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,08,211 and the death toll climbed to 1,39,700 with the coronavirus virus claiming 512 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

China to Drastically Expand Weather Modification Program to Cover Area Larger Than India

China this week revealed plans to drastically expand an experimental weather modification program to cover an area of over 5.5 million square kilometers (2.1 million square miles) -- more than 1.5 times the total size of India. According to a statement from the State Council, China will have a "developed weather modification system" by 2025.

Vaccine Does Not Equal Zero Covid, Warns WHO; Bahrain 2nd Nation to Approve Pfizer Shot After UK

Bahrain has granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the second country after Britain to approve it. The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers.

Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya to Leave Bigg Boss 14, Shocked Fans Say 'Won't Watch the Show'

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the show as he didn't perform in the last task. Rahul, who has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show, seemed to easily give up on the finale task which could have made him one of the finalists of this season.