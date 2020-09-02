News18 Afternoon Digest: Indian Army Captures Critical Heights Near Pangong Lake, No Proof of Sushant Singh’s Murder, Says CBI Source

Indian Army Has Captured All Critical Heights South of Pangong Lake in Ladakh: Sources

The Indian Army has captured all positions and posts in the Ridge area on the southern bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, government sources told News18 on Wednesday amid escalating tensions on the border with China. “We haven’t entered their (Chinese) location, but dominated our posts. We are in dominating position at this point,” a source said, three days after Indian Army outflanked China’s People’s Liberation Army on the night of 29 August and foiled its incursion bid. READ MORE

No Proof to Suggest Homicide or Murder in Sushant Singh Case So Far, Says CBI Source

There has been no evidence so far to suggest that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was a case of murder or homicide, a CBI source informed CNN-News18 after the agency reconstructed the scene of the death and took multiple witness statements. Although homicide or murder is not a charge in the FIR, the central agency had been probing the case from that angle as well. LIVE UPDATES

'Pandemic an Excuse to Murder Democracy': Oppn Outrages as Govt Scraps Question Hour in Parliament

The government’s decision to cancel the Question Hour in the monsoon session of Parliament beginning September 14, in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis, has caused uproar among opposition leaders. Parliamentarians, including Derek O'Brien and Shashi Tharoor, said the pandemic was being used as an excuse to stifle and “murder democracy”, adding that this was happening for the first time since 1950. READ MORE

China Pushing to Double Its Nuclear Warhead Arsenal, Nearing Completion of Triad Capability: Pentagon

China is expected to at least double the number of its nuclear warheads over the next decade from the low 200s now and is nearing the ability to launch nuclear strikes by land, air and sea, a capacity known as a triad, the Pentagon has said. In its annual report to Congress on China’s military, the Pentagon said that China has nuclear warheads in the low 200s, the first time the U.S. military has disclosed this number. READ MORE

Q1 GDP Data Doesn't Capture Full Extent of Damage to Indian Economy, Ex-chief Statistician Says

Former Chief Statistician of India, Pronab Sen, said that the Q1 GDP data does not fully convey the extent of the damage that the lockdown inflicted on the economy. Sen said that the data sample contains data from only the larger companies that were impacted due to the lockdown and not the unlisted, smaller firms, which he said would have suffered even more damage. READ MORE

Jalandhar Teen Hailed as Hero as Viral Video Show Her Fighting off Mobile Snatchers

The police have arrested one of the two accused men in Punjab's Jalandhar who attacked a 15-year-old girl with a sharp weapon as they tried to snatch her phone. However, the girl had shown exemplary courage and fought off the attackers on Tuesday. Kusum Kumari, a resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla, emerged a hero soon after her video of heroically confronting the attackers surfaced on social media. READ MORE