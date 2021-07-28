News18 Afternoon Digest: Indian Badminton Great Nandu Natekar Passes Away Aged 88; Corneal Changes in Eyes Could Be a Singal for 'Long Covid-19'

Indian Badminton Great Nandu Natekar Passes Away Aged 88

Legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, died here on Wednesday. The 88-year-old, who won over 100 national and international titles in his career, was suffering from age-related ailments. READ MORE

Corneal Changes in Eyes Could Be a Singal for ‘Long Covid-19’: Study

Nerve fibre loss and an increase in key immune (dendritic) cells on the surface of the eye — cornea — may help identify patients with ‘long Covid’, according to a small study. These changes were particularly evident among those with neurological symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, headache, dizziness, numbness, and neuropathic pain, following Covid-19 infection, said researchers from the Necmettin Erbakan University Meram Medical Faculty Hospital in Konya, Turkey. READ MORE

7 Killed, Over 30 Missing in Jammu and Kashmir Flash Floods; More Rain Predicted

Seven people have been confirmed dead, whereas over 30 others are still missing after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst washed away several houses in the Honzar village in the Dachhan block of mountainous Kishtwar district in the wee hours today. Twelve injured persons were rescued by the police team led by SHO at Hunzar. READ MORE

Exclusive | Centre May Reduce 25% Vaccine Quota for Pvt Sector Amid Subdued Response, States’ Demand

The government may reduce the 25% quota of vaccination supply for private hospitals, given their subdued response, and procure more on its end for supplies to states which have been asking for more doses citing their higher capacities to vaccinate people, senior government officials told News18. READ MORE

Saudi Arabia Threatens 3-year Travel Ban for Citizens Who Visit ‘Red List’ Countries Including India

Saudi Arabia will impose a three-year travel ban on citizens travelling to countries on the kingdom’s ’red list’ under efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday. READ MORE

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Privilege Motion Against Tharoor Day After Pegasus Face-Off

The face-off between the BJP and the opposition in the IT committee went a step further on Wednesday when Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey gave a notice to move a privilege motion against committee chairperson Shashi Tharoor. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here