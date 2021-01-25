News18 Afternoon Digest: Indian, Chinese Soldiers Injured After Clash in Sikkim's Naku La; Govt May Announce National Bank For Ease of Financing Big Infra Projects and Other Stories

Indian, Chinese Soldiers Injured After Clash in Sikkim's Naku La as PLA's Fresh Intrusion Attempt Foiled

A clash was reported between Indian and Chinese armies in Sikkim's Naku La last week in which soldiers on both sides were injured after a PLA patrol party attempted to come into Indian territory and was physically blocked. India and China are locked in an eight-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff. READ MORE

Budget 2021: Govt May Announce National Bank For Ease of Financing Big Infra Projects

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce a national bank in the upcoming Budget 2021 on February 1 for easy access to low cost fund for big infrastructure project, reports CNBC. Sources have said that government may make it mandatory for Provided Fund, Pension and Insurance Funds to put a certain amount to this bank. READ MORE

MK Stalin Says People of Tamil Nadu Want State to Remain Secular, Has 'No Doubts' about DMK-Congress Tie-Up

DMK chief MK Stalin speaking to News18 has said that Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP and that the party would attempt to impose Hindi and Sanskrit, and wipe out Tamil from the state in the name of development. He said that the people of Tamil Nadu want the state to remain secular and likely won't let the BJP come in power. READ MORE

Sharad Pawar In, Uddhav Out as Mumbai Gears Up for Mega Farmer’s Protest

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the farmers' protest in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, sources told News18. However, the CM has sent a message to the protesters, expressing his support. According to sources, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will attend the agitation and address protesters in the afternoon. Shiv Sena, meanwhile, will send a representative to the venue. READ MORE

Tata in Talks to Launch Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine in India; US Cases Top 25 Million

Tata Medical & Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India. Tata could team up with the India's Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to carry out clinical trials of Moderna's vaccine candidate in India, the report added, citing officials familiar with the matter. READ MORE

Karan Johar 'Filled with Multitude of Memories' at Varun Dhawan's Wedding, Pens Emotional Note

Varun Dhawan began his Bollywood journey under the watchful eye of Karan Johar. After working as an assistant on My Name is Khan, Varun debuted as an actor with Student of the Year, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Despite being having a filmmaker father, Varun chose Dharma Productions as his launchpad. READ MORE

R Sridhar Interview: 'Nobody Understands Nuances, They Say Players Dropped Catches, Sack Fielding Coach'

India's fielding coach R Sridhar talks in detail to Cricketnext about the tour of Australia, explaining the multiple dropped catches, Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping, Ravi Shastri's inputs as coach and a lot more. READ MORE