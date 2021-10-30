News18 Afternoon Digest: Indian Railways to Carry Out Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday; Ex-Himachal Minister Gurumukh Singh Bali Passes Away & Other Stories

Indian Railways to Carry Out Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday; These Local Train Services to be Affected

The Central Railway will operate mega block on its suburban sections in Mumbai division on October 31 to carry out various engineering and maintenance works to ensure safety of passengers. During the block period, Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. Special services will also run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the period. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the official release from the Central Railways reads. READ MORE

‘Maybe You’ll Find a Brain Back There’: Pakistani Journalist Tries to Poke Harbhajan Singh, Gets Strong Reply From Off-Spinner

Pakistan’s win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup has led to unending banters on social media. It has been a week that Babar Azam and his men outfoxed Virat Kohli & Co by a massive margin on 10 wickets but the commotion on the social space doesn’t seem to end soon. The latest spat was seen between veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh and a Pakistani journalist. It all happened after Friday’s clash between the Men in Green and Afghanistan in which batsman Asif Ali struck four sixes in the penultimate over, guiding Pakistan to a 5-wicket win. READ MORE

Mike Tyson Urges Tyson Fury to Fight on Amid Retirement Rumours

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has urged Tyson Fury not to hang up his gloves amid rumours that he might walk away from the sport following his electrifying win against Deontay Wilder earlier this month. Fury sent Wilder to the canvas with a violent knockout punch in the 11th round to end the slugfest in Las Vegas and remain the undefeated WBC and lineal heavyweight champion. In the leadup to the fight, the 33-year-old Briton suggested he could walk away from the sport happy, and others have said the “Gypsy King" has nothing left to prove after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and Wilder twice. READ MORE

Former Himachal Minister Gurumukh Singh Bali Passes Away

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurumukh Singh Bali passed away in Delhi on Friday night. He was 67. A senior Congress leader, Bali breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday night, his son Raghubir Singh Bali informed in a Facebook post on Saturday morning. Leader of opposition in state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief on Bali’s demise. In a Facebook post, he said Bali’s body would be brought to Himachal Pradesh and kept for ‘antim darshans’ for the public. Born on July 27, 1954 in Kangra, Gurmukh Singh Bali was a diploma holder in Mechanical Engineering. READ MORE

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Allegedly Harassing Gigi Hadid and Her Mom Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges of harassment of his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her celebrity mother Yolanda Hadid earlier this month, according to court documents. It was alleged that the former One Direction singer had gotten violent during an argument last month at the family’s home in Philadelphia. Zayn was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shocking her against a dresser and cursing her, according to court documents. The documents also suggest that the musician had used derogatory language, including calling Yolanda a “f— Dutch slut". READ MORE

TMC Alleges ‘Conspiracy’ by Tripura Govt Over ‘Covid Test Must’ Circular Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee’s Rally

After the Tripura government issued a circular stating that passengers coming from states having a 5 per cent positivity rate will have to undergo a Covid-19 test, TMC levelled an accusation on the BJP-led state government. TMC claimed that in Bengal positivity rate is not 5 per cent then why West Bengal is mentioned in the circular. They alleged that it was a conspiracy to stop Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s public rally on October 31. READ MORE

