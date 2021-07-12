News18 Afternoon Digest: Indian Railways to Run Superfast Trains Between Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh; Government Not to Hike Taxes to Meet Covid-19 Spend

Indian Railways to Run Superfast Trains Between Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh; Check Route, Timings

For the convenience of passengers and to make travel faster, Bhavnagar Terminus-Kakinada Port Special has been converted to run as Superfast Train with revised number and timings. A statement by the Western Railway said that the booking for reservation for train No. 02700 will open on July 13, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website. READ MORE

Government Not to Hike Taxes to Meet Covid-19 Spend

As the burden of expenses on measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic including free vaccination and free food for poor among others increased on the government, there were many speculations that this burden will be met by increasing taxes by the Central government but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cleared in an interview with the Hindu Business Line that there will be no increase in any tax. READ MORE

Ola Electric Raises Largest Long-term Debt Financing in Indian EV Space to Fund Ola Futurefactory

Ola Electric on Monday said that it has signed an agreement with Bank of Baroda to raise $100 million. This is the largest long-term debt financing agreement in the Indian electric vehicle industry, the company said in a statement. “This 10-year debt of US$100 million is towards the funding and financial closure of the Phase one of the Ola Futurefactory, Ola’s global manufacturing hub for its electric two-wheelers," the cab aggregator said. READ MORE

Meet Jelena Gencic, the Coach Who First Spotted Novak Djokovic’s Talent

Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in the final of Wimbledon 2021 to lift his sixth title at the All England Club. With this, he also bagged his 20th Grand Slam title, and drew level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic dropped just a couple of sets throughout the fortnight in Wimbledon and on the big day, produced a masterclass to win the final 6-7,6-4,6-4,6-3 on Centre Court. READ MORE

‘Left Wives & Kids, Wandering in Search of 3rd Wife’: BJP MP Blames Aamir Khan for ‘Population Imbalance’

Expressing concern over population rise in the country, BJP MP from Mandsaur Sudhir Gupta in a controversial remark has claimed that people like Aamir Khan are behind the population imbalance. Gupta who often remains in the limelight for his off the cuff remarks was interacting with journalists on the occasion of World Population Day on Sunday. READ MORE

Amazon’s Online Store Down for Many Users Globally

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc’s online store was grappling with widespread outages on Sunday night, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, the second broad disruption to services since late June. Its online store showed error messages on several regional domains. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here