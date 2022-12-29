News18 Afternoon Digest: Indian Syrup Linked to Deaths of 18 Kids in Uzbekistan And Other Top Stories

Good afternoon readers,

In today’s edition of our digest, we are covering the Uzbekistan syrup deaths, security lapses in Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, security alert amid Dalai Lama’s Bihar visit and a full-blow flight mid-air on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight.

Uzbekistan Syrup Deaths: Uttar Pradesh’s Marion Biotech Ordered to Stop Production of Drugs With Propylene Glycol

Uttar Pradesh-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech has been asked to stop production of drugs that contain propylene glycol after reports emerged that 18 children had died in Uzbekistan after allegedly consuming a syrup manufactured by the company. READ MORE

CRPF Responds to Congress’s Security Lapse Charge: ‘Rahul Gandhi Violated Protocol 113 Times’

A day after Congress flagged security lapse during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), informing that the Congress leader himself has violated “laid down guidelines" on several occasions. READ MORE

Security Alert in Bihar’s Gaya as Cops Release Sketch of Chinese Woman Suspected of Spying on Dalai Lama

As Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama addressed a massive gathering in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya on Thursday, a security alert was issued as the police is searching for a Chinese woman, who is suspected to be a spy.The sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan was shared by the police, besides her passport and visa details with the press. READ MORE

Andhra Pradesh Stampede: The Unique ‘Accordion Method’ to Escape a Crowd Crush | EXPLAINED

On Wednesday night, a stampede broke out during a programme organised by the TDP in Kandukur town in Nellore. Eight people have died till now in the horrid incident.The victims, and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal when the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a roadshow there. READ MORE

Covid News: Won’t Make a Real Difference, Says China’s State Media on India Testing Int’l Flyers

A Chinese state media commentator on Twitter said that testing imposed by India and Japan for passengers from China was ‘self-comfort’ and turning back to the ‘old method’ used during the earlier epidemic would not make a real difference. READ MORE

WATCH | Full-blown Fight Between Indian Passengers in Bangkok-Kolkata Flight: Here’s What Happened

Two Indian passengers, in an international flight from Bangkok to Kolkata, had a heated argument mid-air that turned into an all-out physical quarrel on Tuesday.A video, now widely shared on social media, shows two men on a Thai Smile Airway flight arguing, while the air hostess is trying to mellow them down. READ MORE

