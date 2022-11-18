News18 Afternoon Digest: India's 1st Private Rocket Vikaram-S Blasts off And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of the News18 Digest we are covering the ongoing probe of the brutal Delhi murder, India’s first private rocket launch, TRS protests in Hyderabad and more.

‘Depressed’ Shraddha Had Red-Flagged Aftab’s Anger Issues, Reveals Doc Who Advised Mehrauli Murder Victim

Shraddha Walkar, the 26-year-old woman who was brutally murdered by Aftab Poonawala in Delhi, had consulted a Mumbai doctor about her depression as well as her live-in partner’s anger issues and violent streak, the latest probe into the gruesome case has revealed. CNN-News18 has learnt that the 26-year-old consulted the doctor — who was close to her call centre — over the phone in February 2021 after she was referred by a social worker. READ MORE

With Vikram-S, India Joins These Countries That Boast of Private Space Agencies for Rocket Launch

People across the world are aware of high-profile space programs such as United States’ NASA, Russia’s ROSCOSMOS, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the Chinese National Space Administration CNSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) but the space sector continues to grow as several nations have allowed private players to enter the sector. READ MORE

Home of BJP’s Hyd MP Damaged, KCR’s Daughter Says He’ll be Hit by Chappals | Know What’s Happening

Over his comments on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, TRS workers on Friday protested outside and vandalized BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s home in Hyderabad. Arvind has alleged that TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, wanted to join the Congress Party as she was unhappy with her father Rao. For this, he said, Kavitha had called party president Malikarjun Kharge. READ MORE

Shashi Tharoor on Ambedkar, ‘India’s First Male Feminist’ And His Extraordinary Relevance Today | Exclusive

hashi Tharoor, in his latest work, Ambedkar: A Life, has been able to paint a clear, concise and moving portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar. The author makes it a point to set the tone with the initial pages itself as we see the young man charting his course through the parochial ways of the world. While Ambedkar’s own autobiography, Waiting for a Visa, is enough for a young reader to understand what his life was like, Tharoor’s biography of the luminary adds more to the circumstances that made him the towering scholar that he was. READ MORE

No More Threat from Covid-19, Unlikely to Make A Comeback: Former Top ICMR Scientist to News18

The threat from Covid-19 seems to have gotten over as no new variant of concern has been detected in the past year, former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar told News18.com. READ MORE

Wonder Women Review: Anjali Menon’s Tale on Expecting Mothers Has Its Heart in Right Place

n one of the scenes of Wonder Women, debutante actress Sayonara Philip’s character Saya says, “I am not a Goddess, I am just a woman. A moody, irritable woman." Anjali Menon’s film, which revolves around six pregnant women, tells its viewers that it is okay to go through all kinds of fear, confusion, anxiety and irritation when one chooses to be a mother. The film does not have a preachy approach or throw overwhelming details about pregnancy and motherhood at its audience. READ MORE

