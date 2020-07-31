News18 Afternoon Digest: India’s 6-Month Covid Report Card and Other Top Stories

Six Months of the Pandemic in India: From Mortality Rate to Cases, How Has the Country Fared?

India reported its first coronavirus case on January 30 when a medical student who returned to Kerala from Wuhan tested positive for Covid-19. Six months to the day, India today reported a record 55,000 cases in 24 hours. The country stands only behind US and Brazil in terms of total caseload. So how has the county’s efforts fared in the last six months? READ THE REPORT CARD HERE

Chinese Claims in Bhutan, Incursion in India Indicative of Their Intentions: Pompeo

China's territorial claims in Bhutan and the recent incursion into Indian land are indicative of their intentions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, adding that Beijing under President Xi Jinping was trying to find out whether other countries are going to push back. READ MORE

Obama’s Mask Moment Has Reminded Everyone What 'Real Leader' Looks Like

A fiery eulogy for longtime US Representative John Lewis followed by the simple act of putting on a mask has made former President Barack Obama the toast of Twitter, with many getting nostalgic for the days when the African-American leader occupied the Oval Office. Obama stopped while walking back, pulled out a mask from his pocket and wore it in front of the cameras in a powerful gesture, a stark contrast to incumbent Donald Trump who has grudgingly masked up only on rare occasions. READ MORE

Sanjay Manjrekar Wants to be Back as IPL Commentator, Writes to BCCI

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has written to the BCCI asking to be reinstated as a commentator for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Manjrekar had been removed from the commentary panel just before the India-South Africa series earlier this year reportedly over his "bits and pieces" comments on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. READ MORE

Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Starrer is a One-time Watch

Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi is as much a biopic as it is a drama about a mother-daughter relationship. Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi as an antithesis of everything that an ideal mother should be. But Menon and her creative team somehow cannot capture the complex conflicts that seem to define Shakuntala Devi's mind. The outcome is the film starts looking like a regular mother-daughter melodrama after a point. READ MORE

Apple Confirms 2020 iPhones Will Not Arrive In September

Apple has confirmed that it will be launching the 2020 line-up of the Apple iPhones a bit later this year. Instead of the September launch as it happened in the previous years, Apple says the new iPhone line-up will be delayed by a few weeks. It is not clear whether the delay in the launch of the iPhone line-up for 2020 is because of supply delays or logistical constraints. READ MORE