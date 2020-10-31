News18 Afternoon Digest: India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 81 Lakh; Turkey-Greece Earthquake Toll Rises to 26 and Other Top Stories

Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 26 in Turkey, Greece; Jolt Triggers Mini-Tsunami

A powerful earthquake that levelled buildings across Greece and Turkey, killed at least 26 people. The quake struck late Friday afternoon, causing a mini-tsunami on the Aegean island of Samos and a sea surge that turned streets into rushing rivers in a town on Turkey's west coast. READ MORE

Pak Admission on Pulwama Attack Exposed People Who Questioned Our Martyrs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the admission of a Pakistan minister on Islamabad’s role in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack has exposed those who “questioned the sacrifice” of our martyrs. Country will not forget the “distasteful comments and accusations” made by the opposition in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, he added. READ MORE.

India’s Covid Count Crosses 81 Lakh Mark With 48,000 New Cases

With 48,648 fresh Covid-19 infections, India's caseload rose to 81,37,119, while the number of recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark. The country's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,21,641 with 551 new fatalities, the data showed. READ MORE

Trudeau Condemns France Attacks But Says Free Speech Has Limits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended free speech but added that it was "not without limits" and should not "arbitrarily and needlessly hurt" certain communities. Distancing himself from the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, Trudeau pleaded for a careful use of free speech. READ MORE

Nitish Kumar is More Dependent on PM Narendra Modi for Votes

Facing acerbic disparagements from Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, and amid perceived corrosion of image- Nitish Kumar now wants to piggyback on the Prime Minister to return to power. Nitish has turned to Modi after it became evident that the JD(U) candidates faced tough challenges from the Rashtriya Janata Dal nominees in most of the 71 constituencies. READ MORE

Salman Khan Tells Rahul Vaidya Not to Bring Up Nepotism Debate on Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan has hit out at Rahul Vaidya for unnecessarily bringing up a conversation about nepotism inside Bigg Boss 14 house. Last week, Rahul said that Jaan doesn't have a personality of his own and is in the show only just because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu. However, Rahul expressed regret over his statement and apologised to Jaan. READ MORE

Twitter Blasts Mukesh Khanna for Saying 'MeToo Problem Began After Women Stepped Out to Work'

Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah is under scrutiny for making misogynistic statements on the MeToo movement. In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, he said in Hindi that the whole "MeToo problem" began after women spoke about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men and stepped out to work. READ MORE