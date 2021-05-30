News18 Afternoon Digest: India's Daily Covid Cases Fall 50% in Just 3 Weeks from Peak; Vietnam Discovers New Virus Variant

Did Choksi Make Political Deal to Play Victim? ‘Mystery Plane’ Raises Heat Amid Arrest Row

Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne in a fresh statement to CNN-News18 has hit out at the opposition United Progressive Party for accusing him of leaving a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, high and dry after his disappearance and subsequent arrest in Dominica. Antigua’s United Progressive Party had earlier expressed serious concern over the recent statement of Browne where he indicated that Dominica should directly deport Choksi to India and not return him to Antigua and Barbuda. READ MORE

India’s Daily Covid Cases Fall 50% in Just 3 Weeks from Peak, Deaths Remain Above 3,000-Mark

The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 cases in India has fallen to half the number in just three weeks from the peak of infections recorded on May 8. The seven-day average fell below 2-lakh on Saturday and stood at 1,95,183, almost exactly 50 percent during the peak when it was at 3,91,263. The 50 percent reduction in weekly cases during the second wave took half the time as compared to the first wave in the country, a Times of India report said. READ MORE

VK Sasikala Hints at Return to Politics in Viral Audio, Promises to ‘Sort Out’ AIADMK

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has hinted of returning to active politics in an audio conversation with one of the party cadres after the Covid-19 pandemic gets over. In the voice clip, which is being said to be a recorded call between Sasikala and one of her party cadres, Sasikala is heard saying that she will “definitely return" and promised to “sort out" the AIADMK, once the Covid situation improves. The audio clip is viral on social media, a report in India Today said. READ MORE

Vietnam Discovers New Virus Variant, Hybrid of Indian & British Strains

Vietnam has discovered a new Covid-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of the Indian and British strains, health officials confirmed Saturday. The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory, including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. READ MORE

After Black Fungus, Aspergillosis Cases Rise in Covid Patients: All You Need to Know About Symptoms, Prevention

Amid a sharp rise in black and white fungus cases in India, doctors in Vadodara have reported eight cases of a new fungal infection called aspergillosis. Doctors treating covid patients in Mumbai and Ghaziabad have also reported aspergillosis infection in positive and recovered patients. It is an infection caused by Aspergillus, allergic reaction, or fungal growth of a common mold that lives indoors and outdoors. READ MORE

Siddharth Pithani’s Arrest Poetic Justice, Says Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Lawyer Vikas Singh

On Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat-mate and associate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug case related to the late actor’s death. Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a court in the Telangana capital. Later in the day, he was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in the NCB custody till June 1. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here