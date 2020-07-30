News18 Afternoon Digest: India's Daily Covid Count Crosses 50,000 for First Time and Other Top Stories

Highest Spike of Over 52,000 Cases in 24 Hours Takes India’s Coronavirus Tally to 15.8 Lakh

India’s coronavirus tally is zooming closer to 16 lakh with more than 52,000 cases seen in a new 24-hour record. The death toll touched 34,968 with 775 people succumbing to the diseases in a day. Recoveries across India, meanwhile, have crossed 10 lakh. A new report, meanwhile, says that more than 65% coronavirus deaths in Bengaluru since July 1 took place within 24 hours of hospital admission. READ MORE

With 'Muslim Mahila Adhikar Divas', BJP Plans Big for Triple Talaq Bill Anniversary

The BJP has decided to go big on July 31 and August 1 to celebrate the first anniversary of the historic passage of Muslim Women's Right Protection Bill, which abolished instant triple talaq. This event will be celebrated as Muslim Mahila Adhikar Divas with the hashtag #ThankYouModiBhaijaan. The party plans to connect with Muslim women to speak on life before and after the move. READ MORE

BEWARE! This Netflix Scam Wants To Steal Your Credit Card Details And It Looks Very Genuine

The scam uses Netflix’s brand recognition and copies the visual effects rather well to get login credentials, billing details and credit card details of unsuspecting users. It will start with you getting a seemingly authentic mail saying there are issues with your Netflix billing, asking you to click on a link to continue your subscription. The link takes you to a website remarkably similar to Netflix and asks for your credit card info again. Once you naivley oblige, it takes you to the original Netflix, pulling off the perfect mini-heist. READ MORE

Masks, Sanitisers and Slashed Numbers Make for Safest Ever Hajj

This year's downsized hajj may prove to be the safest ever despite the ever-present threat posed by the novel coronavirus. Just 10,000 Muslims, all residents in the kingdom, are being allowed to perform the hajj. Mask-clad pilgrims are performing the "tawaf", a ritual walk around the Kaaba, following carefully spaced routes. Attendees are being given elaborate amenity kits including sterilised pebbles for the ritual Stoning of the Devil, disinfectant, masks and a prayer rug. SEE PHOTOS

Rhea Chakraborty Seeks Stay on Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe launched by Bihar Police after the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR, accusing her of abetting his son’s suicide. A Bihar Police team is already in Mumbai and may seek to question Chakraborty. READ MORE

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Heart-breaking Post on Being Judged by Religion

The late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has opened up about facing religious discrimination in a series of heartbreaking posts on his Instagram stories. Babil said he is scared of being judged by his religion due to India's "sudden relapse of the religious divide”. Citing personal experience, Babil wrote, "Mandatory holiday for Eid cancelled on Friday while holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday still given. Okay then no problem, I'll just celebrate Eid when it's not Eid on Saturday." READ MORE

Gyms to Reopen in Unlock 3 and Twitter is Already 'Lifting' its Spirits With Fit Memes

Twitter is having a field day after the government announced rules for Unlock 3.0. The decision to re-open gyms from August 5 sparked some hilarious tweets and memes on how fitness freaks would be celebrating the announcement. CHECK OUT THE MEMES