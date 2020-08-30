News18 Afternoon Digest: India’s Global Record on Single-Day Coronavirus Cases and Other Top Stories

India Sets Global Record With Single-Day Rise in Coronavirus Cases

India's single day tally of 78,761 coronavirus infections on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic began. It surpassed a July 16 figure of 77,299 cases in the United States. The world's second most populous nation is the third worst affected globally after the United States and Brazil, but its daily tallies have exceeded those of the other two countries for almost two weeks. LIVE UPDATES

With 'Team Up for Toys', PM Modi Gives Another Push to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Addressing the nation in the 68th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon start-ups to “team up for toys”. In yet another push towards Aatmanirbhar or self-reliant India, Modi said start-ups should aim to reverse India’s current share of global toy production and take it to the top of the list. This matches our vocal for local call, Modi said. READ MORE

Xi Jinping Says China Must Build an 'Impregnable Fortress' to Fight 'Splittism' in Tibet

China must build an “impregnable fortress” to maintain stability in Tibet, protect national unity and educate the masses in the struggle against “splittism”, President Xi Jinping told senior leaders, state media said. Political and ideological education needed to be strengthened in Tibet’s schools in order to “plant the seeds of loving China in the depths of the hearts of every youth”, Xi reportedly said. READ MORE

Hitting Out at Trump, Biden Says He Won't Use Military as 'Prop'

Joe Biden said on Sunday that as president, he would never use the military as a prop or private militia and accused President Donald Trump of employing US forces to settle personal "vendettas” and violate citizens’ rights. The Democratic presidential nominee, in a virtual address to the National Guard Association of the United States’ general conference, said Trump recommended “that you should be deployed to quote, dominate, your fellow citizens for exercising their right to peacefully protest. Were so much better than this. You deserve so much better." READ MORE

'Sunny Leone' Makes it to Merit List (Again), Qualifies for English Honours in Bengal College This Time

It happened again. ‘Sunny Leone’ has made an appearance in the merit list of a second college in Kolkata, qualifying for admission in English and Bengali Honours courses. Screenshots of the gaffe went viral on social media, following which college authorities filed a police complaint. The actor herself responded to the goof-up, tweeting: "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class." READ MORE