News18 Afternoon Digest: India's Omicron Tally Rises to 415, Centre and States Team Up for 6-Day Good Governance Campaign & Other Top Stories

India’s Omicron Tally Rises to 415, Maha Tops with 108 Infections

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Saturday. Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

In 6-Day Good Governance Campaign, Centre and States Clear 3 Crore Service Applications, 6 Lakh Public Grievances

Nearly 3 crore applications from citizens and over 6 lakh public grievances have been resolved in the six-day special ‘Good Governance Week’ campaign that started on December 20, senior government officials told News18.com. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered the campaign with the motto of taking good administration down to the villages (‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’), wherein the Centre and all states work as a team to resolve public grievances and deliver services on applications submitted by people.

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Vajpayee on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office. Modi tweeted, “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians." .

Telecom Companies Can Now Keep You Call Data and Internet Record for Minimum 2 Yrs

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has extended the duration of archiving call data and Internet usage records of subscribers to two years from one year due to security reasons. The amendments in the licences were issued on December 21 and extended to other forms of telecom permits on December 22. “The licencee shall maintain all commercial records/call detail record/exchange detail record/IP detail record with record to the communications exchanged on the network. Such records shall be archived for at least two years for scrutiny by the licensor for security reasons…," the DoT circular said.

58% Indians Plan to Travel in Next 3 Months Despite Omicron Surge, Survey Finds

Even though the threat due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rises in India, at least 58 per cent of citizens plan to travel during December to March, a survey by social engagement platform found. The survey received more than 19,500 responses from citizens residing in 320 districts. The survey by LocalCircles indicated that while such a large number of people have travel plans, only 18 per cent of citizens have made their bookings so far.

Healthcare Worker Rides Camel to Reach Remote Rajasthan Village for Covid-19 Vaccine Drive

Healthcare workers have been going to great lengths to help vaccinate people and thereby achieve maximum immunisation against the deadly coronavirus. In a similar example of valiant effort by one, a female healthcare worker rode a camel to a far-flung village in Rajasthan’s Barmar district. The photos were shared by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on his Twitter handle who shared how the healthcare worker rode the camel to a village in Thar desert to administer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign.

Opening ODI between USA and Ireland Cancelled After Umpire Tests Covid Positive

The opening One-day International between Ireland and the USA men’s team on December 26 has been cancelled due to a positive COVID case in the umpiring team for the matches. The two-match T20I series between the two countries had ended with both teams sharing the honours. While, the hosts upset Ireland in the opening game, the tourists eked out a hard-fought win in the second T20I.

