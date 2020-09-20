News18 Afternoon Digest: India's Single-Day Recoveries Exceed Fresh Covid Cases for 2nd Day and Other Top Stories

Covid-19: India's Single-day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Cases for 2nd Consecutive Day

India's single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from Covid-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat Ranks Third in IMA's List of 'Covid Martyrs' as 38 Doctors Succumb to Infection

With 38 fatalities, Gujarat accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths among doctors in the country, after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, says the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) list of 'Covid martyrs' released on Wednesday. However, the state ranks eighth in terms of cumulative deaths across the state which stand at 3,286 while the number of total cases have reached 1.2 lakh so far. Gujarat ranks 12th among other states in terms of total Covid-19 cases. READ MORE

Make All News Channels Duty-bound to Follow Our Directives, News Broadcasters' Association Tells SC

The News Broadcasters' Association (NBA) has requested the Supreme Court to officially give it a recognition so as to make all news channels, members or otherwise, duty-bound to follow its directives and be liable to penalties. In an affidavit, it has also pleaded that amenability to its self-regulatory mechanism should be a condition for giving broadcasting permission to a news channel by the government. The affidavit by NBA has come in the wake of the controversy surrounding a show by Sudarshan TV on entry of Muslims in civil services. READ MORE

India's First Paper-strip Covid-19 Test Named After Satyajit Ray's 'Feluda'

In April 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was still in the initial phases, a team led by two Bengali-origin scientists, Dr Souvik Maiti and Dr Debojyoti Chakraborty, came up with a simple 'strip-test' to tell you if you have Covid-19, in minutes. They named it "Feluda." On Saturday, the Drugs Controller General of India approved the commercial launch of "Feluda". To know more about the unusually named test strip, click here.

Dhoni Got a DRS Call Wrong During MI Vs CSK Match and IPL Fans are Convinced 2020 is 'Cursed'

What else could possibly go wrong in 2020? Mahendra Singh Dhoni doing an oopsie with a DRS call. The call that stuck out like a sore thumb occurred in the 14th over of Mumbai Indians' innings in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings. Piyush Chawla trapped Saurabh Tiwary in front of the stumps while the latter tried to go for a massive sweep. After the umpire turned down their appeal, Dhoni went upstairs. The replays backed the on-field umpire's original decision as the ball was clearly missing the off-stump. That Dhoni got a DRS call wrong had IPL fans convinced that 2020 was, in fact, cursed. READ MORE