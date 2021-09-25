News18 Afternoon Digest: India's Strong Reply to Pak at UN, Delhi in Fear After Rohini Court Shootout & Other Top Stories

‘J&K, Ladakh Will Always be Our Part’: India’s Strong Reply to Imran at UN, Slams Pak Over Terrorism

Exercising its right of reply on Imran Khan’s statements on Kashmir at the UN, India on Saturday said on the world forum that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. It further stressed that the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, “were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India", including the areas that are under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

Plan to Install More CCTVs, Security Up Outside Delhi Jails: Capital in Fear After Rohini Court Shootout

In the aftermath of the Rohini court shooting on Friday which claimed the life of jailed gangster Jitender Gogi, a plea has been filed in the supreme court to beef up CCTV coverage, ensure the virtual presence of criminals in lower courts. Gogi who was earlier this year found operating freely from behind the bars was shot dead by rivals while being presented at the court. The firing also killed three others and left a few injured.

X-Factor Not Ex-Factor: Scare for Sidhu as Charanjit Channi May Well be Here to Stay Come 2022

Masters in Political Science, an MBA, a law graduate and now doing a PhD, that too on the Indian National Congress. Punjab’s new Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, is not only the most educated minister in Punjab but is also now being seen as the X-factor for the Congress ahead of 2022 polls. Travel from Chandigarh to Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar, Channi now stares at you from every poster on the road. Some say the move has been late on the part of the Congress, replacing Captain Amarinder Singh with Channi just five months before elections amid heavy anti-incumbency, unlike the BJP which did so in other states well in advance.

UGC Asks Colleges to Organise Student Trips to Indian Locations to Promote Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

The University Grants Commission (UGC) asks colleges to organise student visits to Indian “tourist destinations" to help them understand the rich culture and diversity of the country. This will promote and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) among students, said UGC in its latest notice.

Railways Extends Ban on Transfer of Crucial Employees Until December 30

The Indian Railways has extended the ban on periodic transfer of its employees working in important and sensitive posts until December 30, 2021. The Railway Board, the apex body of the national transporter, made the decision keeping in mind the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The earlier date of the ban was September 30, 2021. The Railway Board has informed the general managers of all railway zones and production units about the changes.

Banks to Remain Shut for 21 Days Next Month. Full List of Bank Holidays in October

The upcoming calendar month is going to be packed with a wide range of bank holidays as per the mandated list of leaves issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In total there are 21 bank holidays that can be expected next month, however, these are broken up into state-wise celebrations. This means that, except for a few days, the majority of these holidays are only applicable for a handful of cities and states at a time. Out of the 21 holidays, only 14 of them are RBI issued bank leaves. The other seven days are weekend leaves, which encompass Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Google Accuses India’s Antitrust Regulator Of Being A ‘Habitual Offender’

Google accused India’s antitrust regulator in court on Friday of being a “habitual offender" by leaking confidential information of cases it was examining, an accusation the watchdog rejected. The Times of India and Reuters reported on Saturday that an investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had found that Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its “huge financial muscle" illegally to hurt competitors.

