News18 Afternoon Digest: India's Tourism Push Near Yangtze, Holy Site for Arunachal and Tibet, Riled Up the Chinese? & Other Stories

In the top news of the morning, the row over India-China LAC standoff in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang to IndiGo’s fresh advisory for passenger over the congestion at Delhi airport and more.

Border Clash: India’s Tourism Push Near Yangtze, Holy Site for Arunachal and Tibet, Riled Up the Chinese?

India’s push for tourism and infrastructure development near Yangtze along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh may have riled the Chinese resulting in clashes at the sensitive point on December 9, government functionaries told News18 on Tuesday. READ MORE

‘Reach At Least 3.5 Hrs Prior to Departure’: IndiGo Issues Advisory Amid Congestion at Delhi Airport

IndiGo airlines has issued advisory for passengers to bring down congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. IndiGo has requested passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures, and to carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check. READ MORE

Pune Bandh Today to Protest Maha Guv’s ‘Shivaji’ Remark; Here’s What Will be Closed

Prominent Maratha organisation Sambhaji Brigade along with several other organisations and opposition parties will hold a silent march in Pune on Tuesday as part of their call for a bandh in the city. Under the banner “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar", the bandh is being held to protest the alleged remarks made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji that stirred up controversy last month. READ MORE

Islamic State in Khorasan Province Claims Kabul Hotel Attack, Publishes Photos of 2 Gunmen

A regional affiliate of the Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) has claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals. Armed men opened fire on Monday inside the hotel, and at least three gunmen were killed by security forces. Two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Sports Red Teeka As He Poses With Fans In Viral Pic From Vaishno Devi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Maa Vaishno Devi’s temple. Reportedly, the actor visited the holy shrine on Sunday night and hid his identity with a pair of black glasses and a hooded jacket of the same colour so that fans couldn’t recognise him. However, a picture of King Khan along with his fans in Vaishno Devi has now surfaced on social media. READ MORE

Salman Khan Is in Love With Pooja Hegde? Bollywood Superstar’s Friend Reveals the Truth

A few days ago, an unverified tweet claiming that Salman Khan fell in love with Pooja Hegde on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, went insanely viral on social media. Now, one of Salman’s friends has strongly reacted to the wild rumour. READ MORE

