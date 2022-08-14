News18 Afternoon Digest: India’s ‘Warren Buffett’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies; Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator, Speaking & Other Stories

‘Big Bull’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies, Final Journey of Billionaire Investor at 5:30 PM in Malabar Hill

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning here. He was 62 and was suffering from kidney ailments. According to sources, he was undergoing dialysis on a regular basis as both his kidneys had failed. He was brought to the Candy Breach Hospital at 6:45 AM and was declared dead. Both a trader and a chartered accountant, and one of the richest men in the country, he was last seen in public at Akasa Air’s launch. READ MORE

Tributes Pour in For Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, PM Modi Calls Him ‘Indomitable Force’

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has dominated the Indian business world and his death came as a shock to many across industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the Billionaire investor who died at the age of 62 in Mumbai today. Tributes also poured in on Twitter for Jhunjhunwala, dubbed ‘India’s Warren Buffet’. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid their tribute on Twitter. READ MORE

Author Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator, is Talking & Joking; Attacker Pleads Not Guilty as Biden Condemns Act

“The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and is now able to speak, a day after he was stabbed while he was on stage for a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries. The 24-year old New Jersey man who has been charged with attempted murder and assault has however pleaded not guilty even as US President Joe Biden condemned the “vicious attack” on Salman Rushdie. READ MORE

Day 2 of Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra: Tricolour Unfurled from Parachute in Russia; PM’s Mother Distributes Flags, Joins Campaign

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign kicked off in style as several ASI monuments across the country were lit up in the colours of the national flag. Cities across the country continued to hold rallies and several events to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. PM Modi’s mother was seen distributing flags in a bid to encourage more people to join the campaign. In Russia, the Tricolour was Unfurled from Parachute. READ MORE

Boycott Vikram Vedha Trends on Twitter After Hrithik Roshan Watches Laal Singh Chaddha in Theatre

There were calls to bycott Pushkar and Gayathri’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha that stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles after Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to Aamir Khan and team for his latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. #BoycottVikramVeda began trending on Twitter after Hritik’s post praising the film by Amir Khan. READ MORE

Hyundai to Recall Over 70K Vehicles Over Faulty Parts

Hyundai Motor will voluntarily recall more than 70,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday. Hyundai is recalling 70,582 units of six models that include the Xcient QZ heavy-duty truck and the County bus, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport said in a statement. READ MORE

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here