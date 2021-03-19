News18 Afternoon Digest: Inside the BJP's Playbook for Wresting Bengal, Here's Why 23 lakhs Covid Vaccine Doses Got Wasted in India

Inside the BJP’s Playbook for Wresting West Bengal

Billed as the most remarkable state election in recent times, the showdown in West Bengal boils down to two questions in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp: who is the David and who is the Goliath in this epic encounter, and can the party cash in on sub-regional equations and what it believes to be a sentiment in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to dislodge chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s government? READ MORE

Uttarakhand CM’s Wife Defends ‘Ripped Jeans’ Remark, Says His Word Not Presented in Full Context

Amid uproar over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s ripped jeans remark, his wife defended his statement on Thursday, saying his words were not being presented in full context. In a statement through a video here, Rawat’s wife Rashmi Tyagi said that the entire context in which he made the comment is not being described. READ MORE

Man Arrested Outside Kamala Harris’ Official Residence With Rifle and Ammunition in Car

Washington, DC, police arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, the US Naval Observatory, in the nation’s capital on Wednesday and he’s now facing weapons and ammunition charges. DC police say officers arrested and charged 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio, and that a rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle. READ MORE

Over 23 lakhs Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Wasted in India: Why It Happened And How It Can Be Fixed

Over 7 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states so far, out of which out which more than 3.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Till date, around 6.5% of Covid vaccines have gone to waste according to health officials. Over 23 lakh vaccine doses wasted. The Centre has asked states to encourage optimum utilisation of vaccines and to significantly curtail squandering after India witnessed a vaccine wastage of 6.5%. READ MORE

Covid Pandemic Pushes 3.2 Cr Indians Below the Middle Class, Those Earning Less Than Rs 150 up by 7.5 Cr

Undoing years of economic gain, financial woes brought by a single year of the coronavirus pandemic pushed about 3.2 crore Indians out of the middle class, according to the US-based Pew Research Centre. A year into the pandemic, the numbers of those in the middle class has shrunk to 6.6 crore, down a third from a pre-pandemic estimate of 9.9 crore, the report added. READ MORE

Assembly Elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi in Assam Today, TMC Leaders to Meet EC in Delhi

As the elections in the five states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry get closer and parties have announced most of their candidates list, it is becoming clear what the battle will look like in each state. On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Assam to campaign. He will interact with college students at Lahowal, Dibrugarh. READ MORE