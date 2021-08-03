News18 Afternoon Digest: Insult to People & Democracy, Says PM Modi on Ruckus in Parliament; Wuhan to Test 'All Residents' as Virus Emerges and Other Stories

Uttarakhand Govt’s Decision to Reopen Schools Challenged in High Court

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday asked a petitioner challenging the state government’s decision to open schools for classes 6 to 12 from August 2 to modify his petition. The petition will now be heard on August 4. READ MORE

Barcelona Confident Lionel Messi Will Sign New Contract With The Club

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that he is confident Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club.It is now over a month since Messi’s contract with Barca expired and the striker, who is currently on holiday in Ibiza, could in theory move elsewhere as the club and his agents try to resolve a new contract with less than two weeks before the start of the new season. READ MORE

Army Helicopter Crashes Near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot, Rescue Operations Underway

An army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Punjab’s Pathankot on Tuesday morning but the pilot and co-pilot have survived the crash.The 254 AA helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at around 10.20am and police and NDRF are currently carrying out the rescue operation. An army team has also rushed to the spot to ascertain the damage. READ MORE

Border Tensions with Assam Defuse But Mizoram Suffers ‘Great Damage’ Amid Economic Blockade, ‘Extremely Alarming’ Covid Situation

“Great damage" has been caused to the people of Mizoram amid the economic blockage due to the July 26 border violence with Assam, state health minister Dr R Lalthangliana said, putting the focus on Covid-19 patients and those in critical conditions. READ MORE

China’s Wuhan, Where Covid 1st Emerged, to Test ‘All Residents’ as Virus Makes Comeback

Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.The city of 11 million is “swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday. READ MORE

Insult to People & Democracy, Says PM Modi on Ruckus in Parliament, Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again attacked the Opposition for stalling Parliament and asked his MPs to ensure proceedings continue with maximum attendance in the Houses. READ MORE

