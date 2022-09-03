News18 Afternoon Digest: Is Pakistan Responsible for its Worst Floods? News18 Explains; Snakebite Kills An Indian Every 10 Minutes and Other Stories

‘Just Wait’: Jolted by Manipur MLAs’ Crossover, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) Dares BJP to 2024 Duel

The JD(U) and BJP are on the warpath again, this time after five of six MLAs of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party joined the ruling BJP in Manipur, triggering a showdown between the ex-coalition partners over each other’s future. Bihar BJP MP and Kumar’s former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter on Friday night to take a dig at the JD(U) over its MLAs switching sides, and said the party would soon meet its end in Bihar too. “After Arunachal, Manipur is also JDU free. Very soon Laluji will make Bihar also JDU free,” he tweeted in Hindi. READ MORE

Weekend Special | Wake Up & Smell the Venom: Snakebite Kills An Indian Every 10 Minutes

While man-animal conflicts involving leopards, crocodiles and even elephants often make news, snakes top the list of offenders when it comes to animal attacks in India. And contrary to popular belief, it’s not a problem limited to rural areas. Snakes sneaking into households and bites similar to the one Babita Roy suffered are becoming increasingly common in sub-urban cities, outskirts of metropolitan cities and newly built townships. A study by scientific journal eLife estimates that on an average, 58,000 people die of snake bites in India every year. READ MORE

Is Pakistan Responsible for its Worst Floods? No, We All Are | Here’s How You Contributed to the Disaster

Pakistan is currently seeing the worst flooding in its recorded history, which has affected over 30 million people and killed over 1,200. Over half a million people have been moved to relief camps over the past weeks. Pakistan’s climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Sunday said that parts of the country “resemble a small ocean,” and that “by the time this is over, we could well have one-quarter or one-third of Pakistan under water.” “More than one million houses are damaged or destroyed. Seventy-two districts of Pakistan are in calamity and all four corners of Pakistan are underwater and more than 3,500km [2,175 miles] of roads have been washed away. Around one million animals have died,” the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday. READ MORE

Raman Raghav to ‘Nithari Kand’ & Bikini Slayer: MP Case Serves Chilling Reminder of India’s Serial Killers

After a series of murders shocked in Madhya Pradesh, the tale of an ‘angry youth’ surfaced. While serial killings are most associated with the stories vehemently narrated in US pop culture, it might not be well known that India has had its own shocking ‘serial killer’ cases, with the latest one an addition to the gory list. An 18-year-old school dropout accused of killing four security guards in six days in the MP cities of Sagar and Bhopal was a loner who harboured unexplained “anger” since his childhood, reports later said. READ MORE

9 Floors, 1,200-car Parking, 32,000-sqm Retail Space: Preview The Sabarmati Bullet Train Station

The first station on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed train route, the Sabarmati station, is about to be ready and News18 has got a sneak peek into the design of the nine-floor building spread over 1.36 lakh square metres. This terminal building will serve as the northern terminal of India’s first high-speed rail line which is now expected to be ready by 2027. The nine-floor building spread over two blocks will have multi-modal connectivity from the third floor at the concourse level to the adjacent existing Indian Railway station, a BRT bus station and the upcoming Ahmedabad Metro Phase-I, AEC Metro station. READ MORE

INS Vikrant Set to Make Waves, But How Much of The Chinese Challenge Still Remains? News18 Analyses

Majestic, gallant, victorious. INS Vikrant evokes many adjectives but none are perhaps adequate to describe the place this aircraft carrier will hold in our history. Vikrant is the second aircraft carrier that India commissioned after INS Vikramaditya. It is the first indigenously built carrier and carries the weight of its name. The original INS Vikrant, purchased from England in 1961, was decommissioned in 1997 after etching its name in gold in India’s maritime history. INS Vikrant played a huge role in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 leading to the liberation of Bangladesh. READ MORE

