News18 Afternoon Digest: Is This India's 75th or 76th Independence Day? News18 Explains Math Conundrum Faced Every Year & Other Stories

‘Hum Woh Log Hain…’: PM Modi Salutes India’s Democracy and Diversity With ‘We the Indians’ Call in I-Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India as the “Mother of Democracy” in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, paying tribute to the country’s heritage, diversity and aspirational spirit as a ray of hope for the world. READ MORE

Is This India’s 75th or 76th Independence Day? News18 Explains Math Conundrum Faced Every Year

India is celebrating its Independence Day with vigour. Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme launched by the government, people have also hoisted the tricolour at their homes, doubling their joy. However, we are confronted with a math-related conundrum amidst the celebration, as we are every year. Which Independence Day is it, exactly? READ MORE

From India@75 to India@100: PM Modi Ditches Teleprompter, Speaks Extempore for About 90 Minutes in a Heartfelt Speech

On the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ditched the teleprompter, making the way for paper notes while delivering his ninth speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Monday. The teleprompter was sidelined by the prime minister as he began his address congratulating the nation on the 75th anniversary of the independence being celebrated under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. READ MORE

World Bids Adieu to Big Bull of Dalal Street as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Last Rites Held in Mumbai

The last rites of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the ace stock market investor and a promoter of the recently-launched Akasa Air, were performed at the Banganga Crematorium here Sunday night. Jhunjhunwala, who was not keeping well for some time, died here Sunday morning due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 62. READ MORE

Salman Rushdie Pulls Through Brutal Attack With ‘Humour Intact’ as US Hails His ‘Truth & Courage’

Salman Rushdie is pulling through and has his feisty and defiant sense of humour intact despite battling severe, life-changing injuries, his son and former wife Padma Lakshmi said on Sunday, two days after the Mumbai-born author was stabbed in what US authorities described as a “targeted, preplanned” attack. Rushdie, 75, was taken off a ventilator on Saturday and could talk after the best-selling author was stabbed on stage at a literary event in New York state on Friday. READ MORE

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Says She Is ‘Exhausted Completely’ Amid Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott Row

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who has been quite public about her battle with depression, spoke about attending several social occasions in a “short time span” despite being “exhausted completely”. Ira shared a series of pictures of herself with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and cousin Zayn Marie Khan, alongside a lengthy note. READ MORE

