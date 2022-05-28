News18 Afternoon Digest: 'It Could Be Just Tip of Iceberg': WHO Sounds Warning on Monkeypox, But Gives a 'Ray of Hope' & Other Stories

It’s ‘Patidar Push’ in Gujarat & Modi Taking Stage: With Polls & Hardik’s Moves, Parties’ Eye on Patels

Politics around Patidars is heating up in Gujarat. After a number of outreach programmes organised in the election-bound state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a convention of the Patel community on Saturday at a village in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital built by the Shree Patel Sewa Samaj at Atkot. READ MORE

Can ‘Dubious’ Witnesses, ‘Shoddy’ Probe & Clean Chit to Aryan Khan Turn Drugs Case on Its Head?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while giving a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in last year’s drugs-on-cruise case has said that there was no recovery of drugs from him, nor was there any concrete evidence to prove that he conspired with the other accused. READ MORE

Southern Slice | India’s IT Industry has Only Two Emotions for Infosys CEO’s 88% Raise – Heartburn and Hope

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Gets 88% Pay Hike. This headline has caught the eye of every working professional this appraisal season leading to emotions of two kinds – heartburn and hope. Within the industry, Salil Parekh’s ‘Great Raise’ has been met with mixed reaction. While a section of the industry leaders believe it to be absurd, some felt it could be justifiable at a time when companies are trying to retain employees in the middle of the ‘Great Resignation’ — a phrase coined during the Covid-19 pandemic when thousands quit the Indian workforce in search of better packages and healthier environment. READ MORE

‘It Could Be Just Tip of Iceberg’: WHO Sounds Warning on Monkeypox, But Gives a ‘Ray of Hope’

The World Health Organization said on Friday that some 200 monkeypox cases found in recent weeks outside of countries where the virus usually circulates could be just the beginning. “We don’t know if we are just seeing the peak of the iceberg,” Sylvie Briand, WHO’s epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention chief, acknowledged in a briefing to countries on the “unusual” spread of the virus. READ MORE

From Kerala to Haryana: School Opening, Closing Status Across India

Amid a decline in the Covid-19 cases, most states have already reopened schools. However, some are closing once again due to summer vacation while states like West Bengal have called for an early summer vacation due to the intense heatwave across the state. From Kerala to Haryana, check the latest state-wise status of school reopening, closing across the country. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Tax Cut; See Fuel Price Today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The Centre last week jumped in to slash the prices of petrol and diesel, and ever since, petrol price and diesel price have dropped across the country. On Saturday, May 27, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged as oil marketing companies did not reduce or increase their rates during the daily update at 6 am. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler On Par With Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Hundred Against RCB

Rajasthan Royals stormed into their first-ever IPL final since their inaugural run as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 by 7 wickets. This was partly made possible by Jos Buttler who slammed his fourth century of the season, there by equaling the record of Virat Kohli d who achieved the feat in 2016. Back then, RCB had reached the finals only to lose it to Sunrisers Hyderabad. READ MORE

