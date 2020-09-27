News18 Afternoon Digest: Jaswant Singh Passes Away, Akali Dal Quits NDA and Other Top Stories

Jaswant Singh, Former Union Minister and BJP Leader, Passes Away at 82

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died aged 82 on Sunday following a long spell of illness. Leading rich tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Singh served India diligently and will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. The prime minister later spoke to Singh's son Manvendra to convey his condolences. READ MORE

Akali Dal Breaks Ties with NDA Saying Agri Reforms are Anti-Farmer

Days after Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal quit the Union cabinet over the contentious farm bills, the BJP’s oldest ally also severed ties with the National Democratic Alliance citing the Centre's “stubborn refusal” to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect the assured marketing of farmers' crops at minimum support price (MSP). READ MORE

In Grim Reminder of Nirbhaya, Woman Gang-raped on Moving Bus in Meerut

A passenger was allegedly gang-raped inside a running bus for the entire night on Friday and was later thrown out of the bus in a grim reminder of the Nirbhaya gangrape in Delhi that shook the nation in 2012. The woman was found lying unconscious on Delhi Road in Meerut and was rushed to the hospital where she later recounted the horrific crime. This is the third such incident in Uttar Pradesh in the last one month where a passenger on the way to Delhi was gang-raped on a moving bus by the staff. READ MORE

Man Killed During Violent Protest by Candidates of Teachers' Exam

A man was killed in firing during the violent protest in Rajasthan's Dungarpur where tensions escalated further on Saturday evening forcing the state government to rush three senior police officers to the district to control the situation. Violence erupted first on Thursday when the candidates of a teachers' recruitment examination held in 2018 blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway, pelted stones at police, damaged several properties and torched vehicles demanding filling of 1,167 general vacant posts with ST candidates. READ MORE

Trump Taps Conservative Amy Barrett for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Seat in Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary. Barrett, a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, said she was "truly humbled" by the nomination and quickly aligned herself with Scalia's conservative approach to the law, saying his "judicial philosophy is mine, too." READ MORE

NCB Seizes Phones of Actors Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh in Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the mobile phones of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh who were questioned by the agency in a drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "Phones of Deepika Padukona, Karishma Prakash, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act,” a source told News18. READ MORE

This Cricketer Surpasses MS Dhoni With Most Dismissals as Keeper in T20Is

Australia wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy has created a record for most dismissals in T20Is -- 92, surpassing India's MS Dhoni in a game against New Zealand. In 114 matches, Healy has 42 catches and 50 stumpings to her name, while Dhoni ended his career on 91 dismissals -- 57 catches & 34 stumpings. READ MORE