News18 Afternoon Digest: Jayant Chaudhary SP's Pick for Rajya Sabha Polls: Day After Backing Sibal, Akhilesh's Plan for Ally & Other Stories

Third Front on Mind, KCR to ‘Breach Protocol for 2nd Time’; Won’t Meet Modi as PM Reaches Hyd

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad on Thursday to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reportedly set to skip meeting Modi and will be in Bengaluru on Thursday to meet JD(S) leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda. READ MORE

Jayant Chaudhary SP’s Pick for Rajya Sabha Polls: Day After Backing Sibal, Akhilesh’s Plan for Ally

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has picked ally Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary as the candidate for Rajya Sabha. Jayant Chaudhary has been nominated as the joint candidate for Upper House of Parliament for the alliance of the SP and the RLD. This comes a day after Kapil Sibal announced his Rajya Sabha candidature with backing from the SP and amid speculation that Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav was party’s first choice for Rajya Sabha. READ MORE

Keep Stadiums Open till 10 pm, Orders Delhi CM | Meet IAS Officer Whose ‘Walk with Dog’ Drew Nat’l Outrage

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued an order to the sports department to keep all stadiums open till 10 pm after news of IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar taking his dog for a walk at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium created a storm. READ MORE

Several Feared Dead as Taxi-van Skids off High-altitude Pass in Kashmir

Several persons are feared dead as a taxi-van rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night, they said. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres. READ MORE

Pakistan Army on the Roads as Imran Khan’s ‘Azadi March’ Enters Islamabad, Shelling & Clashes Reported

Shelling, aerial firing and massive clashes rocked Pakistan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers clashed with police in Islamabad as ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s ‘Azadi March’ entered the capital city. READ MORE

UN Vote on Thursday on US Push for More North Korea Sanctions

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Thursday on a US push to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, a move that China, which has veto power, said would not solve any problems. READ MORE

Johnny Depp Jokes About ‘Missing’ His Severed Finger During Court Testimony

Johnny Depp, in the ongoing defamation trial, testified on how Amber Heard allegedly threw two bottles at him, causing his fingertip to get severed. As per Law & Crime Network, Depp demonstrated where he was sitting at a bar in Australia when the alleged incident occurred. Speaking on how he told one Dr Kipper about losing a “good chunk” of his finger, Depp jokingly quoted himself: “I miss it.” Depp has often responded to questions in a humourous way during his testimony at the trial under way at the Virginia court. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.