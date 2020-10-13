News18 Afternoon Digest: Johnson and Johnson Pauses Covid Vaccine Trial, Hathras Family Refuses to Immerse Daughter's Ashes and Other Top Stories

Johnson & Johnson Pauses Covid-19 Vaccine Trials Due to ‘Unexplained Illness’

Johnson & Johnson temporarily paused its coronavirus vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. Experts are reviewing the participant’s illness and evaluating it along with an independent data and safety monitoring board. READ MORE

Covid-19 Lockdown Prompts ‘Enormous Rise’ in Human Trafficking, States Took No Action

Despite an advisory issued by the Central government, laying down several measures to combat human trafficking, eight states, including Maharashtra, UP and J&K have completely failed to enacted on the norms. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the states to form Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in every district on a “most urgent basis”. READ MORE

'Won't Immerse Ashes Until Given Justice', Say Hathras Victim’s Kin

After recording their statement in front of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday, Hathras victim’s kin said that the family will not be immersing the ashes of the victim until they get justice. Meanwhile, the victim's brother alleged that there were questions related to the cremation of our sister, the court also asked if the cremation was done as per our wishes. The hearing lasted about an hour and clearly the court was definitely not happy with the DM, he added. READ MORE

Trump Returns to Campaign Trail After Bout with Covid-19, Addresses Rally in Florida

US President Donald Trump returned to his beloved campaign trail, 10 days after he tested Covid-19 positive. On Monday, he took center stage in Florida, vowing that he is in "great shape" with 22 days to go until he faces Joe Biden in the election. "I feel so powerful. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience,” Trump said in the rally. READ MORE

Tanishq Withdraws Ad on Hindu-Muslim Couple After Outrage on Twitter

After facing severe backlash, jewellery brand Tanishq was forced to pull down a television commercial it had releasing on a Hindu-Muslim couple. Netizens claimed that the advertisement promoted 'love jihad' or Romeo Jihad- a conspiracy that alleges Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities in order to convert them to Islam. READ MORE

Aakash Chopra Tips Mumbai Indians Batsman for India Call-up Before End of 2020

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be a part of the Indian cricket team before the end of 2020. Suryakumar who has been in fine form during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has scored 233 runs in 7 matches at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 155.33. READ MORE