News18 Afternoon Digest: Jolt to OPS as Supreme Court Upholds HC Order; AAP Alleges 'Goondaism' at Delhi MCD House & More

Latest in the EPS vs OPS battle in Tamil Nadu, drama at the Delhi MCD House as elections to six members of standing committee stalled due to ruckus and other top stories

Jolt to OPS as Palaniswami Remains AIADMK’s ‘Sole Leader’ as Supreme Court Upholds HC Order

In a major setback to O Panneerselvam, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the order of the Madras High Court restoring former chief minister E Palaniswami as AIADMK’s single leader. Led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the bench pronounced the verdict in a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting. READ MORE

BJP Says ‘Secrecy of Votes Not Ensured’ During Standing Committee Polls, AAP Alleges ‘Goondaism’ at Delhi MCD House

Shortly after proceedings resumed at the Delhi MCD House on Thursday morning, Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the session till Friday 10 am amid sloganeering and protests by both BJP and AAP councillors over Standing Committee polls. It was expected that the polls might be conducted on Thursday after a midnight ruckus ensued on Wednesday with plastic bottles and boxes hurled among councillors. READ MORE

Zee Entertainment Sinks Over 14% After NCLT Admits IBC Pleas of IndusInd; Details

Share of Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) had hit its previous 52-week low on June 20, 2022 at Rs 200.50. With today’s fall, the stock is now down 43 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 308.65 that was touched on Apri 4, 2022. READ MORE

Pakistan Austerity Measures: Here’s How it Impacts Officials & List of Things to be Banned | 10 Points

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a list of austerity measures amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the country. The measures, intended to save the state treasury Rs 200 billion annually, include cutting allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisers. READ MORE

Remains Of US Student, Who Went Missing In 1976, Found In Creek

In an incident almost out of a thriller movie, a missing person case in the US from almost 50 years ago was closed recently as the skeletal remains of the person were recently discovered a year back. In his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, on the evening of January 27, 1976, 22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales was last observed alive at the bar where he worked. READ MORE

Tata Nexon, Harrier and Safari #DARK Editions Launched in India, Get New Features

Tata Motors has launched the #DARK Editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the Indian market. The #DARK Edition models of the three SUVs have been equipped with multiple premium features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS and an all-new Adaptive User Interface. The #DARK products were showcased by the company at the Auto Expo 2023 last month. READ MORE

Tamil Actor Vishal’s Near-death Experience, Ram Charan Makes History in NYC; Rakhi’s Shocking New Claims

In the entertainment news of the day, Tamil actor Vishal had a near-death experience on the sets of his upcoming film. The actor shared a video of the same on Twitter. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra kick off our day with a big smile. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here