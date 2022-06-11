News18 Afternoon Digest: Justin Bieber Gets Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the Disease Explained & Other Top Stories

Two Dead in Ranchi, Poonch Town Shut, Clashes in Howrah: Friday Stir Over ‘Prophet Remark Row’ Spills to Day 2

Restrictions have been imposed in several parts of the country over Friday’s protests that erupted against the Prophet Muhammad row as agitators demanded action and arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal. READ MORE

Day After Ajay Maken’s Loss in RS Polls, Congress to Take Action Against Kuldeep Bishnoi for Cross-Voting

Taking cognisance of the cross-voting by Kuldeep Bishnoi during the all-important Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, the Congress has decided to initiate action against the Adampur MLA. Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal said, “Action will be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi. The party high command has taken cognisance of his cross-voting.” Congress sources say Ajay Maken is likely to challenge the result in the High Court, while anti-defection action will be taken against Bishnoi if he doesn’t resign. READ MORE

Before Concert in India, Justin Bieber Gets Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. What’s Illness Linked to Chickenpox?

Famous American pop singer Justin Bieber announced on Friday that he will be taking a break from performing due to facial paralysis on one side. In a video posted on his verified Instagram account, the singer explained that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left him unable to move half of his face and unable to perform on stage. The singer is due to perform in India in October this year. It is not known whether Bieber will make a full recovery by then. READ MORE

Debit, Credit Card Rule Changes Next Month: Enter Card Number for Every Online Payment or Do This

The Reserve Bank of India or the RBI, being thhe central bank of the country, is in charge of protecting the security of all citizens in India who carry out bank transactions. With an aim to protect the security of customers, the RBI last year issued tokenisation guidelines whereby merchants were prohibited from storing the data of customers’ cards on their servers with effect. The central bank mandated the adoption of card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation applicable to domestic online purchases. The deadline of the countrywide adoption to card tokenisation was extended by six months from January 1 to July 1 2022, to ensure a smooth shift from the current situation. READ MORE

Mahima Chaudhry Begins Shooting for The Signature With Anupam Kher Post Cancer Recovery, See Post

Actress Mahima Chaudhry, who recently opened up about her breast cancer journey, has returned to work after recovering. The Pardes actor will be seen in the film The Signature with Anupam Kher. On Thursday, she shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen reading the script of the film. When Anupam asks her the name of the film, she first says ‘Last Signature.’ The Kashmir Files actor then corrects her and jokingly asks her to remember the name of the film. The director and the camera crew were also present in the video. READ MORE

