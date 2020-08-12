News18 Afternoon Digest: Kamala Harris Creates History as Joe Biden’s Running Mate and Other Top Stories

Kamala Harris Named Joe Biden's Running Mate, First Black Woman and Indian-American to Run for Vice-Prez

Joe Biden named Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black and Asian-American woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

'Is Kamala Harris Hindu?' What Many Indians Searched for After Joe Biden Picked His V-P Candidate

Kamala Harris has created history by being the first Black woman and Asian-American to run for US Vice-President. But guess the first thing Indians want to know about the Indian-origin California senator. Her religion. As soon as Joe Biden announced the choice for his running mate, Indians had one question for Google – 'what's the religion of Kamala Harris'. The most common search terms in this context were 'Kamala Harris religion' 'Kamala Harris Hindu' 'Kamala Harris religion'.

3 Killed, Over 100 Arrested in Bengaluru after Mob Attacks Congress MLA's House over Communal Post

Three people died in violence that broke out in east Bengaluru on Tuesday night after a mob attacked Congress MLA Akhand Srinivasa Murthy's house over a communally sensitive post put up on social media allegedly by the MLA's nephew. The MLA's nephew had later claimed that his account had been hacked and that he would file a complaint.

India’s Covid-19 Count Crosses 23 Lakh with 61,000 New Cases

India's Covid-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of 60,963 cases, while the recoveries surged to 16,39,599, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,29,638, while the death toll climbed to 46,091 with 834 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Lung Cancer, Headed to US for Treatment

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will soon head to the US for treatment, media reports have said. Dutt had yesterday announced on social media that he was hospitalised over the weekend with chest discomfort and would be taking a break from movies to recuperate. Several of the actor's co-stars and industry friends posted messages of support on Twitter, wishing Dutt a speedy recovery.

Your Android Phone Will Soon Be Part Of A Worldwide Earthquake Detection Network

Google is creating a worldwide earthquake detection network, and every Android phone will eventually be a part of that. The system, being rolled out in California for now, will use sensors in Android phones to detect seismic activity and warn people in the region. While installing a ground network of seismometers would be a very costly, bordering on the impossible, Google's Android phone base will work like mini-seismometers since every smartphone has accelerometers that can detect movement, irrespective of intensity.