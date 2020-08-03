News18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Daughter Test Covid+ and Other Top Stories

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive for Covid-19, His Daughter Infected Too

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa announced on Twitter. His daughter, B Y Padmavati, has also tested positive for the disease, and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Molestation Accused to Get Rakhi Tied by Survivor as Condition for Bail

In a bizarre ruling, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a man accused of molestation on condition that he would get a ‘Rakhi’ thread tied to his wrist by the complainant and promise to “protect her for all times to come”. The Court also ordered the bail applicant to produce photographs of the occasion and receipts of payments to the survivor and her son before the court registry. READ MORE

2,290 Covid-19 Patients in Lucknow Submitted Wrong Information During Tests, Over 1,100 Still Untraceable

An alarming situation has come to the fore in Lucknow after it was found that in the last nine days as many as 2,290 patients, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have submitted their false information including name, address, contact number etc. to the local administration during their tests. READ MORE

Elon Musk Thinks Aliens ‘Obviously’ Built the Pyramids and Got Schooled by Egyptians on Twitter

The Earth is 4.543 billion years, but there's still so many unexplained phenomena we can't explain: How did the Covid-19 virus jump the chain to humans? What really happened to the lost cities of Mohenjodaro and Harappa? And why does Elon Musk keep tweeting bizarre things? In his latest, what can only be called an exposé, tweet Elon Musk alleged that the Great Pyramids of Egypt, were 'obviously' built by aliens. READ MORE

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Applying For A Passport? Beware Of Fake Websites Which May Steal Your Data & Ask For Money

In an Alert on Fake Websites related to Passport Services, citizens are being warned that these fake websites are registered in the domain names that end with .org, .in and .com such as www.indiapassport.org, www.passportindiaportal.in, www.passport-india.in, www.passport-seva.in, www.applypassport.org. READ MORE

IPL 2020 Schedule UAE: COVID Replacements Allowed, Women's T20 Challenge Approved, Chinese Sponsors Retained

The Indian Premier League Governing Council on Sunday officially confirmed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi between September 19 and November 10. In a media release, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST. READ MORE