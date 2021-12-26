News18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew, More Fresh Curbs as Omicron Cases Surge & Other Stories

10-Day Curfew from 10pm-5am, Ban on New Year Gatherings: Karnataka’s Fresh Curbs as Omicron Cases Surge

The Karnataka government has decided to impose “night curfew" for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday. The government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus. READ MORE

Centre Has Accepted My Suggestion for Covid Vaccine Booster Dose: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Centre has “accepted my suggestion" to allow the administration of booster doses of Covid vaccine and asserted that the protection of vaccines and booster shots has to be provided to every citizen of the country. His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that “precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10. READ MORE

Stepmothers May Not Show Same Affection for Kids as Biological Mothers, Says K’taka HC in Custody Battle

The Karnataka High Court denied interim custody order of a child to the father on the grounds that he had remarried and the step mother would not be able to take care of and show affection to children which biological mothers instinctively would. The court was hearing a custody battle between a father and mother who had parted ways. READ MORE

Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 5 At East Congo Restaurant

A suicide bomber struck a restaurant in the city of Beni in east Congo on Saturday, killing at least five people as well as himself, officials said. The attack marks the latest violence in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against suspected Islamists. READ MORE

Bulgarian Psychic Baba Vanga ‘Predicted’ Virus, Tsunami, Alien Attack in 2022

Baba Vanga, a visually-impaired ‘psychic’ from Bulgaria, passed away in 1996, but she has made predictions for the world till 5079, which is when she believes it all will end. Times Now reported that some of her previous major predictions have come true. These include the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the death of Princess Diana, the tsunami that hit Thailand in 2004, Barack Obama becoming President of the United States of America. READ MORE

‘Be Strong My Brother’: Harbhajan Singh & Others Condole Demise of Shoaib Akhtar’s Mother

Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar’s mother passed away on Sunday morning. The former cricketer took to his official Twitter handle to inform about the demise of his mother. As reported by Pakistan’s Geo News, Shoaib’s mother was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated. However, she could not survive. READ MORE

