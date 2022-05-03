News18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka May See Kinetic Activity with Amit Shah's Visit amid Buzz of Leadership Change & Other Stories

Porn Clip Disrupts Indian Oil Event Launched by Union Minister Teli in Assam’s Tinsukia, Probe On

Union minister Rameshwar Teli, Assam labour minister Sanjay Kisan and several top Indian Oil officials had to suffer embarrassing moments this weekend when a pornographic clip started playing on the back screen at an event in Tinsukia district of Assam. READ MORE

Low Cost of Internet Data in India ‘Unbelievable’ for Many Countries: PM Modi in Berlin

Saying that new India doesn’t think only of a secure future alone but takes risks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin on Monday hailed the way technology is being included in governance in India. PM Modi also spoke about the low price of Internet data in India and said it is “unbelievable" for many countries. PM Modi also mentioned that the government is not chaining down the innovators but is pushing them forward by pumping vigour in them. READ MORE

Karnataka May See Kinetic Activity with Amit Shah’s Visit amid Buzz of Leadership Change, BJP Poll Planning

Flying into Karnataka with a tight schedule, union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the southern state on Tuesday is expected to create quite a flutter, say Bharatiya Janata Party insiders. BJP sources say that on top of the senior leader’s agenda would be to discuss a possible leadership change in the state as well as clear the names of ministers to expand the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet. READ MORE

‘Nothing Political about It’: What Makes Smriti Irani’s Wayanad Visit Unusual?

The visit of Smriti Irani, the union minister for women and child development, to Kerala has evoked curiosity in the political circles as at the centre of the tour are the programmes in the Wayanad district, the headquarters of the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. READ MORE

EU Readies for End of Russia Gas, Warns Won’t Pay in Rubles

The European Union warned member states Monday to prepare for a possible complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia, insisting it would not cede to Moscow’s demand that imports be paid for in rubles. The European Commission will on Tuesday propose to member states a new package of sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, including an embargo on Russian oil, officials said. READ MORE

Elon Musk Seeks to Put in Less Money in New Twitter Deal Financing

Elon Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc and tying up less of his wealth in the deal, people familiar with the matter said. READ MORE

Met Gala 2022: No Taylor Swift, No Zendaya, But Memes Save the Day

Met Gala 2022 is here, and so are the memes. The highly-awaited fashion extravaganza is followed by fans around the world who wait for their favourite celebrities to put forward their best sartorial game. However, a few of the outfits end up being the subjects of memes. The absence of Zendaya and Taylor Swift has disappointed followers, but they have kept the memes coming. READ MORE

