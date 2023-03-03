News18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka MLA's Son 'Accepts' Rs 40L Bribe; Rs 8 Cr Seized from Home & Other Stories

Read the latest news on Karnataka elections, fugitive godman Nithyananda’s ‘country’ Kailasa, latest case of PAN card fraud and other top stories.

Embarrassment for BJP Before K’taka Polls as MLA’s Son ‘Accepts’ Rs 40L Bribe; Rs 8 Cr Seized from Home

With just months to go for assembly elections in the state, a massive showdown is underway in Karnataka after a BJP MLA’s son was caught red handed taking bribes worth Rs 40 lakh. READ MORE

Nithyananda’s Tattoo on Arm, Fluent in 4 Languages: Meet Vijayapriya, Kailasa Ambassador at UN | In Pics

A representative of fugitive godman Nithyananda’s self-proclaimed nation, ‘United States of Kailasa’, is creating buzz after photos and videos of her at a United Nations committee went viral. READ MORE

Flight of Hope: India Set to Resurrect Its Endangered Vultures, One Step at a Time

India’s oldest Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Haryana is gearing up for the release of 10 more vultures into the wild this year. The critically endangered birds were given a new lease of life by the country’s wildlife biologists who raised and nurtured them in their conservation centres to prepare them for their eventual journey back into the wild. READ MORE

PAN Card Fraud With Dhoni, Shilpa Shetty, Other Celebrities; Check How You Can Secure Your PAN

Online banking frauds have become very rampant these days, with the cyber criminals exploiting details of the account holder or PAN holder to get money fraudulently. Most banking frauds in India have their sources with PAN and Aadhaar cards. In the latest incident, cyber criminals got credit cards issued after misusing PAN card details of several celebrities, including popular cricketers M S Dhoni and actors Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Emraan Hashmi. READ MORE

How Arshad Warsi, 44 Others Manipulated Shares Via YouTube? Know The Pump and Dump Case

Actor Arshad Warsi and 44 others, including his wife Maria Goretti, have been banned from from the securities market for one year, in cases related to manipulating the share prices of two companies through uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels. Sebi has barred them from market through its order after a probe in the matters under the PFUTP Regulations 2003 of the SEBI Act, 1922. READ MORE

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Stopped from Meeting Ailing Mother at His Own Bungalow in Versova; Watch Video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not allowed to enter his own Bungalow in Mumbai and meet his ailing mother, a new video claims. News18.com has gained access to a video from what appeared to be taken outside Nawazuddin’s house late in the night. In the video, Nawaz was seen trying to enter his house but was stopped by his brother Faizuddin. We have learned that Nawazuddin tried visiting his mother on Thursday night. READ MORE

