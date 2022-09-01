News18 Afternoon Digest: KCR's 'Please Sit' Plea vs Nitish's 'Sawal Kaahe?': Over Next PM Plan, How Bihar Bonhomie Became Dissent & Other Stories

Old Liquor Policy Back in Delhi, Govt Shops Open But Many Stockless | All You Need to Know

Delhi returned to the old excise policy regime today with the opening of government-run liquor vends in the city and exit of private players from retail business. The Excise department claimed that four Delhi government undertakings have readied 300 liquor stores across the city. However, trade experts said around 240 of them would open on the first day after closure of private vends on Wednesday. READ MORE

KCR’s ‘Please Sit’ Plea vs Nitish’s ‘Sawal Kaahe?’: Over Next PM Plan, How Bihar Bonhomie Became Dissent

The video of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao repeatedly asking his Bihar counterpart to ‘Please sit down, please sit down’ and let him answer the media’s questions is now going viral. The BJP, which has shared the video, blamed Nitish’s ‘self-conceited’ nature behind it, while adding that KCR had ‘brought it upon himself’. READ MORE

Jharkhand News Updates: POCSO Sections Added to Dumka Girl Death Case After Victim Found to be Minor

Dumka Police said on Thursday that sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act have been added in the case of the minor girl who died after being set on fire. Earlier, the deceased’s age was mentioned as 19 years in her recorded statement by the police which was later corrected to 15. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had then recommended SP to add sections under POCSO Act in the matter. READ MORE

Portuguese Health Minister Quits Post Hours After Pregnant Indian Tourist Dies Due to Bed Shortage

Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido quit on Tuesday hours after a 34-year-old pregnant Indian tourist died while being shifted from one hospital to another due to unavailability of beds, according to local media reports. READ MORE

‘Sexual Abuse Against Uyghurs’: UN’s Bombshell Report Details Serious Human Right Abuses by China

The United Nations released a bombshell report late Wednesday into serious human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, saying torture allegations were credible and citing possible crimes against humanity. READ MORE

Salman Khan Dances, Performs Ganpati Aarti As He Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family, Watch

Salman Khan on Wednesday arrived in style to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, where his entire family including another sister, Alvira Agnihotri, was present. Salman took to Instagram to share a video of him performing Ganesh aarti at Arpita’s house. In the clip, one can see Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, sitting with her family members and clapping as Salman performs the aarti. Aayush Sharma also joins wife Arpita for the aarti. Sharing the video, Salman wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” READ MORE

