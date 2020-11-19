News18 Afternoon Digest: Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meet on Covid-19, Salman Khan in Self-Isolation and Other Top Stories

Kejriwal Calls Emergency All-Party Meeting on Covid as Delhi Records Highest Daily Death Toll at 131

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the dire coronavirus situation in the national capital as it grapples with a spurt in cases. As many as 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday with 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date. While the total infection tally in the city has been pushed to over five lakh, the death toll stands at 7,943. READ MORE

Four Militants Killed in Encounter Near Ban Toll Plaza While Trying to Travel to Srinagar

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday near Jammu while they were attempting to travel in a truck to Srinagar. Police said the four were killed in a brief gunfight when the truck, moving towards Srinagar was signalled to stop by security forces at one of the check points near Ban Toll Plaza. Soon after security personnel started checking the truck, four militants hiding inside in a bunker-like structure opened fire, leading to a fierce gunfight where all were killed. READ MORE

'Angered the Goons': Assam Journalist Tied to Electric Pole, Brutally Beaten for 'Reporting on Crime'

A42-year-old journalist was brutally assaulted in broad daylight in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday and has claimed that the police have failed to take action against the accused, who attacked him allegedly for his reportage on local land-grabbing activities. Milan Mahanta, who works with the leading Assamese daily ‘Pratidin’, told the media that he was tied to an electric post and thrashed by goons after he reported on a series of incidents related to gambling and forceful land acquisition against them. Only one of the accused has been arrested so far, despite naming all the assailants in his complaint, he said. READ MORE

Pune Civic Body Braces for Second Covid-19 Wave, Warns Active Cases Can Cross 19,000-mark

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is bracing for a second wave of coronavirus infections following a whopping spike in the active Covid-19 cases for the past two days. Authorities have warned that the number of active cases could cross 19,500. Pune witnessed the highest number of active cases- 17,781 on September 20, but the second wave of infections may entail a higher number of active cases, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said. READ MORE

Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Deliveries Could Start 'Before Christmas' But Only if 'All Goes Positively'

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech could secure emergency U.S. and European authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine next month after final trial results showed it had a 95% success rate and no serious side effects, the drugmakers said on Wednesday. The vaccine's efficacy was found to be consistent across different ages and ethnicities - a promising sign given the disease has disproportionately hurt the elderly and certain groups including Black people. The US Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency-use by the middle of December, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Reuters TV. Conditional approval in the European Union could be secured in the second half of December, he added. READ MORE

BBC to Conduct Probe into Princess Diana Interview Which Revealed 'Third Person' in her Royal Marriage

The BBC announced Wednesday the immediate start of an investigation into how it obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana that lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles. The corporation said it had approved the appointment of former Supreme Court judge John Dyson to lead the probe, which comes after calls from the late princess' brother, Charles Spencer. Spencer has alleged that the flagship "Panorama" programme reporter who conducted the interview, Martin Bashir, showed him faked documents to persuade his sister to take part. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput 'Fans' Want to Boycott 'Bingo' Snacks Because Ranveer Singh Talked Science in Ad

In the latest outrage on desi Twitter, Bingo! brand that sells chips and snacks has come under attack following an advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh. The ad inadvertently has miffed Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. Ranveer Singh, appearing in the Bingo! ad is hit with the question: Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai?, to which Singh's character responds by talking about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens. While the ad seemed pretty harmless on the surface and didn't have any direct references to Sushant Singh itself, his fans, however, believed that Ranveer "mocked" the late actor by talking about science -- something the former loved dearly. READ MORE