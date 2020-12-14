News18 Afternoon Digest: Kejriwal Slams Amarinder Amid Farmers' Protest, IIT-M Becomes Covid Hotspot and Other Top Stories

'You Sold Farmers' Movement for Your Son's ED Case': Kejriwal Returns Capt's Fire Over Fasting for Farmers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed his Punjab counterpart Capt Amarinder Singh, saying he had always stood with farmers. Singh had said on Sunday that Kejriwal was "exploiting" the ongoing agitation of the farmers after the Delhi CM announced he would fast in support of the ongoing protest. "Captain, I have stood with the farmers from the beginning. Did not let Delhi's Stadium become a jail, fought the Center. I am serving the farmers by serving them. You set-up a deal with the Centre to get your son's ED case forgiven, sold the farmers' movement? Why?" said Kejriwal in a tweet. READ MORE

Reforms Undertaken With Best Interests of India’s Farmers in Mind, Willing to Listen to Our Farmer Brothers, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today - "Agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full." Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. LIVE UPDATES

IIT-Madras Becomes Covid Hotspot with 71 Cases, Sole Food Mess Turns Into 'Recipe for Disaster'

One of the premier technical institutions Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has turned into a Covid-19 cluster with about 71 cases reported till date and some more are expected. The students allege the IIT-M's decision to run only one mess is the reason for the large scale spread of coronavirus . In the mess one cannot be wearing a mask and a congregation of good number of persons in the mess proved to be the cause for the spread. READ MORE

Owaisi’s AIMIM May Join Hands With Kamal Haasan’s MNM for Tamil Nadu Polls, Likely to Contest At Least 25 Seats

After emerging as a force to reckon with in the Bihar assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has set its sights on Tamil Nadu and is all set to contest in the assembly elections to be held next year. According to a source close to Owaisi, the AIMIM is likely to contest from not less than 25 seats in the assembly elections which are to be held in April or May 2021. The party, they said, may also join hands with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam. READ MORE

Tata Sons to File Expression of Interest for Air India Today: Sources

Tata Sons are set to file the Expression of Interest (EoI) for a strategic disinvestment process of Air India, sources told CNBC-TV18. The development comes as the deadline for filing the EoI ends today. Sources said that at this point of time the Tatas are exploring various options on how to carry out this transaction as the group has already run two airlines in India – one, a joint venture with Singapore Airline which is a full service carrier, and the other being the joint venture with Air Asia. READ MORE

Gunman Opens Fire at Crowds Gathered to Watch Christmas Concert, Shot Dead by New York Police

Aman was shot dead by police after he opened fire near crowds who had gathered to watch carol-singing outside a New York church on Sunday. New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said no one was injured during the shooting on the steps of the Cathedral of St John the Divine in Manhattan. Three police officers fired a total of 15 shots at the man, Shea told reporters. "The defendant was struck at least once in the head and is deceased," he said. READ MORE