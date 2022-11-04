News18 Afternoon Digest: Kejriwal Takes Responsibility for Stubble Burning, Shuts Primary Schools Amid 'Hazardous' Pollution & Other Top Stories

Delhi Pollution Crisis: Primary Schools to Shut from Tomorrow, Mulling Odd-Even, Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a closure of all primary schools in the capital, and banned outdoor activities for the remaining classes. Kejriwal also said that he was mulling the Odd-Even schemes for vehicles in Delhi. In a joint presser with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the AAP government took responsibility for “excessive” stubble burning in neighboring Punjab hat was leading to an increase in pollution levels. READ MORE

‘Modi-ji Ke Liye Farz Poora Karenge’: For Dwellers of Bhoomiheen Camp, New Address Opens Doors to Dreams, Dignity

Ram Avtar has been living in the filthy by-lanes of Bhumiheen Camp in Delhi’s Kalkaji for almost 45 years. His son and daughter were born in this camp. Avtar, a labourer, always dreamt of giving them a respectable life but with his limited means, he knew it was an impossible feat. READ MORE

‘If On Way To Office, Return Home’: Twitter To All Employees As Layoffs Begin

lon Musk-owned Twitter is going ahead with a massive firing plan globally. Twitter has literally shut its offices and suspended the badges of all employees until a decision is made as to whether an employee is fired or retained. The scale is so massive that employees who are not fired will get “a notification via their Twitter email”. And those who are fired will get an email on their personal email ID. The decision will be made by Friday and all employees will get an email by “9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th.” READ MORE

Election Updates: Delhi Election Commission PC at 4pm; AAP to Announce Gujarat CM Face at 2 pm

The state election commission NCT of Delhi will hold a press conference at 4 pm today and is likely to announce dates for elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Delhi BJP on Friday hinted at not repeating its outgoing councilors on at least 60-70 per cent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers. READ MORE

‘Imran Khan A True Cricketer, Won’t Show Pain’: Aide Slams Establishment’s Role, Reminds of ‘Sabotage’

Hours after Imran Khan was shot at during a protest march in Wazirabad, his close aide hinted at the possibility of more than one shooter to target Pakistan’s former prime minister and questioned the role of the country’s three top faces behind the assassination attempt. READ MORE

Mili Review: Janhvi Kapoor’s Survival Thriller Gives No Goosebumps, Is a Waste of Talented Actors

Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa starrer Mili is now in theatres. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is a survival thriller with a very simple plot – a girl named Mili (played by Janhvi Kapoor) gets locked inside a freezer of a food outlet where she works, therefore finding a way to stay alive. READ MORE

