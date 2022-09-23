News18 Afternoon Digest: Kerala HC Takes Suo Motu Case Against PFI Hartal, Orders State Authorities to Stop Violence & Other Stories

With ‘Rate Card’ for His Chair & Toll-Free Number, Cong’s Digital Warriors Double Down on ‘PayCM’ Bommai

The poster war initiated by Karnataka Congress alleging corruption and ‘40 per cent commission’ charge against the BJP government has not only left the saffron party embarrassed but also Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai fuming. After issuing instructions to tear down the posters, which the chief minister said were aimed at tarnishing his image, two members of the Congress social media team were detained for questioning by the Bengaluru Crime Branch police. READ MORE

‘Not Critic Who…’: Cards Stacked Up Against Tharoor’s Cong Prez Bid; His Reply With Famous Speech

Congress leader Gourav Vallabh slammed Shashi Tharoor’s potential AICC president bid on Thursday, saying his “only major contribution” to the party was to send letters to Sonia Gandhi while she was hospitalised. In the first sign of leaders taking sides in the upcoming presidential election, Vallabh also expressed support for another likely contender, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who many believe has the support of the current leadership. READ MORE

Kerala HC Takes Suo Motu Case Against PFI Hartal, Orders State Authorities to Stop Violence

The Kerala High Court on Friday took a case on its own over the hartal declared by radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and subsequent sporadic incidents of violence in the state. The court said hartal was banned by it earlier and the destruction of the public property cannot be accepted. The court also asked the state administration to take stern action against those who violate the court order banning hartals. It asked the government to use all possible means to stop any form of violence. READ MORE

Entry into Temples Shirtless Unrealistic & Illogical, Claims Environment Care Body; Writes to Hindu Panel

National Environmental Care Federation (NECF) in Mangalore wrote a letter to Principal Secretary of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department urging them to stop the age old practice of compulsory removal of T-Shirts to pay respect to Hindu deity at temples. In the letter, the NECF urged them to stop such irregularities at Hindu worship places dubbing the practice ‘illogical’. READ MORE

Would Rather Die in Free India Than in ‘Artificial China’, Says Dalai Lama

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama slammed China for its political stand and said he would prefer dying in India – a free and open democracy, rather than breath his last in an ‘artificial’ country like China. His Holiness Dalai Lama was interacting with a group of students at a two-day event organized by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) where he held an in-person dialogue in Dharamsala with 28 youth peacebuilders from 13 countries. READ MORE

Maharashtra Govt Asks TISS to Study Economic, Educational Development of Muslim Community in the State

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have been asked to conduct a study on the economic and educational development of the Muslim community across Maharashtra by the State Minority Development Department. The state government has sanctioned Rs 33.92 lakhs for the project. The Tata Social Research Council, Mumbai has named 56 workers among 6 regional revenue commissioners of of the state. READ MORE

‘Won’t Know Until Three to Five Years’: New Zealand Legend Chris Cairns on When he Hopes to Get Cancer-free

Former New Zealand allrounder Chris Cairns has said that though his chemotherapy is nearing its end, there’s still three-five years before it can be confirmed that he’s cancer free. Cairns was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year right after he began recovery from complications arising during a heart surgery. READ MORE

