News18 Afternoon Digest: Kerala Not First to Report 'Backlog Deaths', MoS Ajay's Son Ashish Mishra Being Quizzed over Lakhimpur Violence & Other Top Stories

Kerala Not the First to Report ‘Backlog Deaths’; Here’s a List of States That Have Revised Covid Fatalities

The Kerala government on Friday decided to include 7,000 more Covid-19 deaths in its official list after protest by the opposition alleging under-reporting of Coronavirus deaths in the state. State Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 more deaths, which occurred before the hospitals started uploading the data of such deaths online, will be added to the COVID death list in the state. The hospitals started uploading the COVID-19 deaths online in June this year.

In Dock Over Lakhimpur Violence, MoS Ajay’s Son Ashish Mishra Being Quizzed on These 4 Points

Aday after no-show, Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu bhaiyya appeared before the Uttar Pradesh police in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. Sources in the police said that Ashish would be quizzed on four points. He will be asked to provide photos, videos to support his claim that he was at the Banbirpur village wrestling event at the time of incident, sources said. Ashish was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October.

Maharashtra’s MVA Govt Calls for Statewide Bandh To Protest Lakhimpur Kheri Incident

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has called for a state-wide bandh on Monday, October 11, as a mark of protest against the killings of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, NCP President Jayant Patil announced on Wednesday. This decision came close on the heels of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the unfortunate incident.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals When Hardik Pandya May Bowl Again

Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Hardik Pandya isn’t going to be bowling ‘too’ soon. Pandya hasn’t bowled for Mumbai Indians this season in the IPL with him struggling with a back injury. The last time he was seen bowling was during India’s home white ball series against England back in March this year. Rohit said that Pandya is under constant medical team’s surveillance.

‘Jealous of Dalit CM’: SAD Reacts After Viral Video Shows Sidhu ‘Abusing’ Punjab CM Channi

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday alleged that Navjot Singh Sidhu harboured ambition of becoming a chief minister and was jealous that a member of Scheduled Caste community had become the CM, the attack from the Opposition coming in the wake of a purported video of the Congress leader going viral on social media. In the video, Sidhu can be heard attacking Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, saying, “This man (Channi) will sink the Congress in 2022 (assembly election). They should have made me CM".

Mumbai Drug Bust: Imtiyaz Khatri’s Office, Home Raided; Film Producer to Appear Before NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Mumbai’s Bandra in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs party. Khatri has been summoned to appear before the agency by 11 am. Khatri’s name came in spotlight last year after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The lawyer of late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi, Ashok Saraogi, had alleged Khatri’s involvement. He claimed that Imtiaz Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key Tomorrow, Here’s How to Calculate Marks

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 answer key will be released tomorrow, October 10 by the Indian Insitute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key in form of a PDF file once it gets published. The answer key will have the correct answer to the IIT entrance question paper and may be used by candidates to predict their scores. There will be no requirement for any login credentials to download the answer key from the official website.

