News18 Afternoon Digest: Kerala Youth on Road Trip Killed as Boulder Rolls Down Hill, Hits His Motorbike & Other Stories

‘Encourage Local Languages, Citizens Will Feel More Connected’: What PM Modi Told CMs & Chief Justices

Amid ongoing row over ‘national language’ post actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichha Sudeep’s Twitter exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke about encouraging languages in courts. READ MORE

Kerala Youth on Road Trip Killed as Boulder Rolls Down Hill, Hits His Motorbike | Watch

In a freak accident in Kerala, a young man was killed when a boulder rolling down the hill hit his motorcycle that he and his friend were travelling on. The incident reportedly happened on April 16 when a group of youths from Malappuram district of Kerala had gone to Wayanad, a tourist destination, on their two-wheelers. READ MORE

Not Just Degree Celsius, Your Gastric Issues to Dizziness Showcase How Blistering This Heatwave Is. News18 Explains Why, and How to Deal With It

The country is boiling under an intense heatwave. Temperatures have crossed unimaginable thresholds - beyond 46 degree Celsius in some regions. But it’s not as much the number than the effect it brings on human lives. As the sun becomes debilitating to bear, so do the health issues it brings. READ MORE

BJP’s Peninsular Pitch | In Karnataka, Party Cautious on BSY Factor amid Infighting, Corruption Woes

Karnataka has been the BJP’s gateway to the south. Under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa, the Lotus bloomed in the region, yet the party has several challenges despite being in power four times since 2008. The Bharatiya Janata Party formed its first government in the south under the leadership of Yediyurappa but has had a rocky journey since, one fraught with allegations of corruption, horse-trading, and factionalism. READ MORE

At Least 5 Russian Businessmen Have Died by Suicide Since January, Three of Them Killed Their Families Too

At least five prominent Russian businessmen have reportedly died by suicide since late January, with three of them allegedly killing members of their families before taking their own lives. Four of the dead men were associated with the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom or one of its subsidiaries. CNN’s calls to Gazprom have not been returned. READ MORE

Is Nepal Going the Sri Lanka Way? As Himalayan Nation Rushes to Save Forex, Fears Loom of Economic Crisis

It doesn’t seem to be a good time for India’s neighbours. As Sri Lanka struggles to nip in the bud its economic and political crisis, news from Nepal has raised fears of uncertainty in the region again. While the buzz of an impending financial crunch was in the air, Nepal’s latest move to formally ban the import of cars and other luxurious goods — including whisky and tobacco — and introduce two public holidays, citing a liquidity crunch and declining foreign exchange reserves, has got alarm bells ringing. READ MORE

China to Allow Indian Students to Return, Indian Embassy to Form List

Indian students pursuing medical science in Wuhan and other places of China will now be able to join the colleges and complete the remaining part of the course, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhaw said while addressing a press conference in Beijing. He further said the Ministry of External Affairs has asked for a list of students from Indian Embassy in Beijing. READ MORE

