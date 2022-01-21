News18 Afternoon Digest: Kerala’s Active Covid Cases Jump 10 Times Since Jan 1, Bitcoin Price Lowest in 5 Months & Other Top Stories

Kerala’s Active Covid Cases Jump 10 Times Since January 1; 19-Fold Rise in Daily Infections

The active Covid-19 cases in Kerala have increased by more than 10 times since January 1 while daily infections were up by over 19 times during the same period, the official state government data analysed by CNN-News18 shows. Kerala reported 18,904 active Covid-19 cases on January 1 and the caseload has jumped to 1.99 lakh in the last three weeks. While the state was clocking 2,500 cases during the first few days of the new year, January 20 saw nearly 19-time rise in daily cases to 46,387 and test positivity rate soaring to 40.2%.

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Price Drops Below $38,800, Lowest in 5 Months; Ether 9% Down

Bitcoin price on Friday dropped below $40,000-mark for the second time this month. The world’s largest cryptocurrency slumped to $38,838.04 at 1150 hours IST, down by 7.51 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. The recent tumble in the cryptocurrency market drageed Bitcoin to the lowest level in more than five months. The cryptocurrency token lost some $1 trillion in value since its all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November last year.

‘Has MSY Given His Blessings to Aparna for Joining BJP?’ Media Asks Akhilesh. She Responds with Photo

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Friday sought blessings of the Samajwadi Party patriarch, two days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that his father had tried hard to dissuade Aparna from switching sides.

Lata Mangeshkar Doing Better Now, Still in ICU Under Observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus is doing better now but is still under ICU observation. Her spokesperson shared an update about the singer’s health. In a statement, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said, “Lata Didi continues to remain in the ICU under observation and treatment of Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of amazing doctors." She also urged her fans to pray for her speedy recovery. “Let us all pray for her speedy recovery and return home,” India Today quoted her as saying.

After Mammootty, Dulqueer Salmaan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Actor Dulqueer Salmaan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The 35-year-old actor’s diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammootty also tested positive for COVID-19. Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

‘Together and Forever’: Axar Patel Gets Engaged to His Girlfriend on His 28th Birthday

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel got engaged to his girlfriend Meha on his 28th birthday on Thursday. The Delhi Capitals star has informed his fans and well-wishers about the same by sharing pictures of the engagement ceremony. Netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. His fellow teammates also congratulated the couple and sent their wishes for a successful future.

Mumbai Man Booked for Cheating 10 People on False Promise of Jobs in BCCI

A Mumbai man has been booked for allegedly cheating 10 people on the promise of helping them get a job at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The accused has been identified as Manish Painter, a resident of Mumbai. He promised jobs to 10 people in the governing body for cricket in the country and extracted Rs 5.50 lakh from all of them, said an official on Thursday.

