News18 Afternoon Digest: King Charles III Ascends The British Throne, Here's How The Royal Line Of Succession Changes & Other Stories

‘When Prince Charles Visited…’: Recalling ‘Close Bond’, Mumbai’s Dabbawalas Mourn Queen’s Death

As condolences and tributes poured in from across the world for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, an unlikely group of mourners emerged in Mumbai. The Mumbai Dabbawala Association on Friday mourned the loss of the Queen, adding that the city’s dabbawalas shared a close relationship with the Royal Family since the then-Prince Charles’ visit. READ MORE

Exclusive | In 11 Months, PM GatiShakti Plan Uproots Hurdles, Speeds Up Projects; All States on Board

When the ambitious PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) project was conceived last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have asked the NMP’s core team by when they could make the project functional at the ground. READ MORE

From Crowning Queen Elizabeth II to Camilla: Journey of India’s Kohinoor Diamond Taken by British in 1849

The Koh-i-Noor is arguably the most famous diamond in the world. The 105.6 carat dazzling ‘Mountain of Light’, with controversial origins, is now one of 2,800 diamonds, along with sapphires other precious stones, in the Britain monarch’s crown crafted in 1937. It was Queen Elizabeth II’s, until her death on September 8, 2022. READ MORE

Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96: King Charles III Ascends The British Throne, Here’s How The Royal Line Of Succession Changes

With Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her first-born son and heir apparent – King Charles III – ascended the British throne. Take a look as we compile the updated line of succession of British royalty. READ MORE

India Bans Export of Broken Rice; Will It Stable Price Rise? Check Details

Weeks after banning wheat flour to control prices, the government has now imposed a ban on the exports of all forms of broken rice. This has become effective with immediate effect. The ban will halt the overseas shipment of around 4 million tonnes (MT) of rice. READ MORE

Denied Spoon-Bowl at Samosa Shop, Customer Calls Madhya Pradesh CM Helpline To Complain

The sheer bizarreness of some people in the world can leave us baffled sometimes. Some of their actions defy logic and we are left pondering how they came to be as they are. A man from Madhya Pradesh has left the country in splits ever since news spread of him complaining to the Chief Minister’s office for something so trivial that you could not even fathom. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here